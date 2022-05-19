ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawmakers Send Post-Fertilization Abortion Ban To Governor Stitt’s Desk

By Storme Jones
 4 days ago
State lawmakers have officially sent a bill to Gov. Kevin Stitt banning abortion beginning at fertilization.

House Bill 4327 defines fertilization as the “fusion of a human spermatozoon with a human ovum.”

Under the measure, anyone could sue someone in civil court who performs, aids or abets an abortion for up to $10,000.

The bill is similar to a Texas-style ban signed into Oklahoma law earlier this month, making the procedure illegal after about six weeks. Despite legal challenges, the Oklahoma Supreme Court denied a motion to halt the implementation of the six-week ban.

The most recent piece of legislation makes exceptions to save the life of a pregnant woman and rape, sexual assault or incest, only when first reported to law enforcement.

The bill also includes language attempting to prevent legal challenges to the legislation.

According to the bill, “no court of this state shall have jurisdiction to consider any action, claim, or counterclaim that seeks declaratory or injunctive relief to prevent a private individual from enforcing any provision or application of this act, or from filing a civil action under this act.”

Stitt has said he will sign any piece of pro-life legislation that makes it to his desk.

If approved by the governor, HB4327 would take effect immediately.

