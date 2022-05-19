Hospital transfer to advance health care in Maryland

Former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler picked up another round of endorsements in the Democratic race for Maryland governor on Thursday. Underlining his campaign theme of "bringing crime down and bringing justice up," Gansler was joined by eight current and former State's Attorneys from across Maryland for a press conference to receive their endorsement of his campaign in a crowded Democratic field. He was also joined by running mate Candace Hollingsworth, who served six years as the first black mayor of Hyattsville, and founded Our Black Party after the death of George Floyd.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO