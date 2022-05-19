ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Hospital transfer to advance health care in Maryland

By Brent Addleman
Ocean City Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The transfer of a 175-acre site will help shape health care delivery in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The Republican governor, winding down his final term in office, announced the Spring Grove Hospital Center site has been transferred to the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. The transfer...

www.oceancitytoday.com

Comments / 4

Related
Ocean City Today

Biggest cities in Maryland 150 years ago

Compiled a list of the biggest cities in Maryland 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MARYLAND STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Maryland woman earns college degree day after her 82nd birthday

A Maryland woman had a big week. On Tuesday, she celebrated her 82nd birthday. The next night, she earned a college diploma. Mae A. Beale walked across the stage for her graduation from the University of Maryland Global Campus, WJLA-TV reported. Beale, a native of Washington, D.C., who has lived in Columbia for more than four decades, received a bachelor’s degree in business management to help her event planning business.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Natasha Dartigue, is Appointed as the Next Maryland Public Defender

The Board of Trustees for the Maryland Office of the Public Defender (OPD) is pleased to announce that Natasha Dartigue will serve as the next Public Defender for Maryland. Ms. Dartigue is currently the Acting District Public Defender for Baltimore City and has been with OPD since 1996. “Ms. Dartigue has a combination of impressive qualifications, vision, and experience, and the Board is excited […]
MARYLAND STATE
Carroll County Observer

CDC COVID-19 Community Level in Carroll County remains LOW as additional jurisdictions in Maryland shift to Medium

Last week (May 12th) seven jurisdictions in Maryland had moved into the “Medium” level of CDC COVID-19 Community Level: Montgomery County, Howard County, Baltimore City, Kent County, Wicomico County, Somerset County and Worcester County. Additional jurisdictions have moved into the “Medium” category as of May 19th:
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Wbaltv.com

⚠ Severe storms leave behind damage in parts of Maryland

UPDATE (8:49 p.m.) -- The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is canceled. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires in...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 on the rise as summer approaches; 3,016 new cases in 24 hours

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Friday morning, and the latest summary shows recent increases in cases, hospitalizations and the positivity rate. As of Friday morning, the positivity rate climbed to 8.39%. The last time that the positivity rate was over 8% was...
rockvillenights.com

Doug Gansler endorsed by 8 current and former Maryland State's Attorneys in governor race

Former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler picked up another round of endorsements in the Democratic race for Maryland governor on Thursday. Underlining his campaign theme of "bringing crime down and bringing justice up," Gansler was joined by eight current and former State's Attorneys from across Maryland for a press conference to receive their endorsement of his campaign in a crowded Democratic field. He was also joined by running mate Candace Hollingsworth, who served six years as the first black mayor of Hyattsville, and founded Our Black Party after the death of George Floyd.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces $198 million in small business relief

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that the State of Maryland will deploy up to $198 million in federal small business relief through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). Maryland was the first state in the nation to submit its SSBCI deployment plan to the United States Treasury Department, and today was one of the first five states … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces $198 million in small business relief" The post Governor Hogan announces $198 million in small business relief appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

10+ Places to Swim Near DC If You Want to Avoid Bay Bridge Traffic

Summertime is heating up in the Washington, D.C., area, and that means it’s swimming season. While the beaches along the Atlantic Ocean are beautiful, traffic on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge can be a nightmare. Why spend your beach day battling gridlock?. Rivers, lakes and swimming holes throughout Maryland and...
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

26 Top Things to Do in Maryland

From cities on the ocean and an island with wild horses to small towns rooted in centuries of American history, Maryland is geographically and culturally diverse. With Washington, D.C., a stone's throw away, the legacy of the country's founding fathers can be keenly felt. For example, the state is home to Fort McHenry, where the national anthem was inspired. Maryland's women have also made their mark on history, with some risking it all to do what was right.
US News and World Report

Hagerstown Speedway Evicts Truckers From People's Convoy

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A western Maryland race track has evicted the remnants of a trucker protest that had used the site as a staging ground. The People's Convoy had conducted a series of rolling protests around the Capital Beltway in March to protest pandemic restrictions and other grievances.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Republican#Umbc#House#Board Of Public Works
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Fastest-growing counties in Maryland

Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. Moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor for those with children. For younger adults just starting […]
MARYLAND STATE
echo-pilot.com

'I'm not a babysitter': People's Convoy ejected from Hagerstown Speedway after disbanding

The People's Convoy protesting government COVID mandates and other grievances disbanded and was ejected from the Hagerstown Speedway on Friday, two days after it returned. Speedway General Manager Lisa Plessinger said she asked the group to leave because of infighting over what to do next among the 100 or so people remaining after the organization officially shut down Friday afternoon.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Megabus Overturns On I-95 In Maryland

A bus carrying 47 people overturned on Interstate 95, sending 15 to the hospital in Maryland early Sunday, May 22, Baltimore County Fire officials said.The crash occurred on the southbound side between Brashaw and Raphel roads in White Marsh.This is a developing story. Check back for more.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
US News and World Report

Investigation: Former Chief of Staff Abused His Position

BALTIMORE (AP) — The former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan abused his position as leader of the Maryland Environmental Service, in part by arranging for an unprecedented $233,647 severance payment, according to a legislative investigation. The investigation also said Roy McGrath collected exorbitant personal expenses and...
MARYLAND STATE
wfmd.com

Frederick County Health Dept. Urges Residents To Wear Masks Indoors

This is due to increased numbers of COVID-19 cases in the region. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick County residents are encouraged to wear masks indoors to protect themselves from COVID-19 which continues to increase in the area. . The Health Department says the county has moved from low to medium when it comes to the COVID community level.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Howard, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Howard; Montgomery; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Baltimore City in northern Maryland Northwestern Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Eastern Howard County in central Maryland East central Montgomery County in central Maryland Southwestern Baltimore County in northern Maryland North central Prince Georges County in central Maryland * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 445 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Columbia, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Baltimore, Columbia, Severn, Elkridge, Riviera Beach, Baltimore-Washington Airport, Historic Ellicott City, Glen Burnie, Ellicott City, Dundalk, Catonsville, Woodlawn, Severna Park, Odenton, Milford Mill, Lochearn, Laurel, Pasadena, Arbutus and Lake Shore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy