Mid-Ohio Civic Opera offering 2 weekends of performances at Mansfield Playhouse

By News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TL1Nj_0fjim0OM00

Mid-Ohio Civic Opera is opening two weekends of performances at the Mansfield Playhouse at 8 p.m. Friday.

There will be two one-act operas, a comedy and a drama, in one night, "Trouble in Tahiti" by Leonard Bernstein and "Gianni Schicchi" by Giacomo Puccini.

The Bernstein is sung in English. The Puccini will be sung in Italian with super-titles for translation. The whole show is about two hours in length. Opening night is a benefit concert for Ukraine relief.

"Trouble in Tahiti" is a one-act opera in seven scenes. It is a day in the life of an American married couple. They struggle with their jobs, their roles and their children while yearning for meaning and balance.

This is contrasted by a jazz trio, a “chorus,” who sing about a “Leave it to Beaver” type of movie life as presented by mid-century movies, television, and radio. The couple each long for quiet and relationship, even though they wonder if it’s possible to rediscover their love for one another.

Family scrambles to find patriarch's will

"Gianni Schicchi" is a one-act comedic Italian opera. Before the music starts, the patriarch of a large wealthy family dies. The family immediately stops mourning and quickly tears the house apart to find his will.

They find the hidden will and read that the old man left all of his money and worldly possessions to a group of church friars, with nothing for the greedy family members.

A young family daughter suggests that they call in the town fixer, Gianni Schicchi, to change the will and give each what they want. She is in love with Schicchi’s son and thinks it will enable them to get married, as they are from vastly different social levels.

Intrigue, comedy, disguises, surprises and true love ensue as they work toward their fraud. The world famous aria, “O mio bambini caro” is among the melodic gems in this score.

Chandley will direct proceeds to Ukraine charity

Tickets are sold out for opening night. Extra opening night tickets may be released one hour before curtain time. Call the box office for info.

The opera pianist, Sophia Pavlenko Chandley, is from Kyiv, Ukraine, and still has family there. Mid-Ohio Civic Opera's artistic director, Joel Vega, said opening night profits will be donateto an organization of Chandley's choice.

Other performances are 8 p.m. May 21, May 27 and May 28 and 2:30 p.m. May 29. To buy tickets and make reservations, call 419-522-2883 or visit mansfieldplayhouse.com. Box office hours are 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and one hour prior to all performances.

Dress is casual.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mid-Ohio Civic Opera offering 2 weekends of performances at Mansfield Playhouse

