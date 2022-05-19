My family of 4 stayed at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort for $400 a night, and it's completely underrated

I finally made it to Disney's Coronado Springs Resort. Kari Becker

I stayed at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort for the first time for $400 a night.

It's located near Animal Kingdom, and the rooms are spacious enough for big families.

I enjoyed the dining options and amenities as much as I do at the more expensive luxury resorts.

As a travel planner at Marvelous Mouse Travels , I often help families choose the perfect place to stay at Disney World — so I need to be knowledgeable about all the options.

I recently stayed at Coronado Springs Resort for the first time, and it's by far the most underrated hotel on the property.

The moderate-tier resort is located near Animal Kingdom

Coronado Springs is an Animal Kingdom-area resort. Kari Becker

Located in the Animal Kingdom resort area, Coronado Springs is a moderately priced Disney hotel — my room cost about $400 a night.

The resort is large, with over 2,300 guest rooms, and it's also the only moderate Disney resort that has suites for big families. The Casitas suites can accommodate up to eight people and cost about $1,000 a night.

Coronado is also the only moderate resort that offers club-level rooms and suites, which cost between $600 and $1,000 a night, making it the cheapest place to try out the extra amenities.

From the lobby to the rooms, the designs and color schemes were bright and inviting

Everything was bright and colorful. Kari Becker

Upon entering the lobby of the resort's Gran Destino Tower, I was awestruck by the beautiful design.

The colors and decor are bright, fun, and modern. The lobby is multi-level with a bar and lounge on the lower level and guest check-in on the upper level.

The rooms at Coronado Springs are spacious. Kari Becker

After checking in, we headed up to our eighth-floor room.

It had a gorgeous view of the lake, and the room was more spacious than most Disney resorts I've visited.

It included a small sitting area and two queen beds (some of the most comfortable I've slept in at Disney ) and a bathroom with a shower, two sinks, and a separate area for the toilet.

The TV had streaming capabilities. Kari Becker

One highlight of the room was the updated TV with the capability to stream from your phone.

It also had other standard amenities, including a small fridge, a safe, a Keurig coffee maker, and plenty of storage space.

Outside of the rooms, the grounds offered a beautiful and relaxing environment

The resort has running paths. Kari Becker

The rooms are all centered around a large lake and bridge system, and the grounds of the resort are charming.

It's easy to get around, and it's only a quick walk to get to the different areas of the resort.

I ran around the grounds a few mornings and took in the beautiful landscaping and Southwestern theming.

There are several dining options to enjoy without leaving the resort

The sangria flight from Three Bridges Bar and Grill. Kari Becker

The resort has four sit-down restaurants, one quick-service spot, and two lounges.

We ate at the Three Bridges Bar and Grill at Villa del Lago, which is located at the center of the lake, connected by three bridges.

It's an open-air restaurant with a gorgeous view of the resort, especially at night when everything is lit up.

We all found something we could enjoy at the restaurant. Kari Becker

I enjoyed the sangria flight, house-made guacamole, and braised pork tacos.

The kids' meals had large portions and were a hit with my boys .

The lounge had drinks and appetizers. Kari Becker

But my favorite dining spot is the Dahlia Lounge.

We visited more than once to enjoy the romantic ambiance, delicious tapas, and specialty drinks.

I especially liked the croquettes and wine selection. But if you ask your server about the secret-menu item, you can also get some scrumptious sliders.

We took our food and drinks out to the patio to enjoy the Florida breeze and views.

The Dig Site pool is a blast for kids and adults

The Dig Site pool. Kari Becker

The resort's Dig Site pool features a large Mayan temple, and there's plenty of lounging space for adults to enjoy while kids play and hit the slide.

The pool bar and grille, Siestas Cantina, serves great drinks and food, like the Tito's mule and crispy grouper tacos.

Other nearby amenities include an outdoor play area with a jungle gym, ping tables, an arcade, and a sand-volleyball court.

One of the smaller pools at Coronado Springs. Kari Becker

For those looking for a quieter spot to relax, the resort also has two smaller pools with more relaxing vibes.

I highly recommend Coronado Springs after my delightful stay

The resort is more affordable than the luxury offerings but has similar amenities. Kari Becker

I really enjoyed my first stay at Coronado Springs.

The Gran Destino Tower, which was added along with a convention center in 2019, is the gem of this resort. It adds so many amenities and an upscale feel.

I would go as far as to say the resort is now a must-stay. Coronado Springs feels like a deluxe offering with moderate pricing.