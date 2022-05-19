ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty influencer Meredith Duxbury says she wears so much foundation to 'fully cover every single little one' of her freckles

By Amanda Krause
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

Influencer and makeup artist Meredith Duxbury in Los Angeles, California, on April 13, 2022.

Vivien Killilea/Stringer/Getty Images

  • Influencer and makeup artist Meredith Duxbury is known for her unconventional foundation technique.
  • She said in a video on Wednesday that she wears so much of the product to cover her freckles.
  • Duxbury also denied claims that she removes some of the makeup off camera.

If you've ever scrolled through beauty videos on TikTok , chances are you've come across makeup artist Meredith Duxbury.

The influencer has more than 15 million followers on the platform as of Thursday, and is best known for her full-coverage beauty looks. In particular, she's gotten attention for slathering copious amounts of foundation across her face.

In a video posted on Wednesday , which now has nearly 2 million views, Duxbury invited viewers to watch her get ready and apply a "full glam" makeup look. She also explained the reason why she uses such an unconventional foundation technique.

"I have a lot of freckles, so to fully cover every single little one of them takes a lot of foundation," she said while applying the makeup, which she described as "everyone's favorite part" of her routine.

@meredithduxbury

GET READY WITH ME FULL GLAM EDITION ☺️✨💋

♬ Snatched - Big Boss Vette

Duxbury went on to say that covering her freckles is "kind of like trying to cover up something that's a different pigmentation" than the rest of her skin.

"If you have a pimple, sometimes you have to use more concealer, more foundation to cover it up," she said. "I love my freckles, but when I want a full glam, I want a full glam."

Some viewers have suggested that Duxbury likely applies so much foundation to get more views, and removes some of the product off camera. In a comment on her latest video, the makeup artist said that isn't true.

"I feel like she removes most of the foundation between cuts," one commenter wrote. "There is no way that much will sit on one's skin so flawlessly."

Duxbury replied: "I definitely don't have time to be removing foundation between cuts haha my life is too busy for that."

Meredith Duxbury responded to critics with a video and TikTok comments.

Meredith Duxbury/TikTok

Duxbury addressed her foundation routine just days after m akeup legend Bobbi Brown seemingly poked fun at her .

In a TikTok video posted on Monday, the 65-year-old makeup artist covered her face with a huge glob of the new Jones Road What The Foundation balm , which she created.

"Hmm, didn't really work," she says while laughing after trying the unconventional technique.

Brown's video seemingly pokes fun at the controversial TikTok posted by Duxbury on May 9, in which she's seen using her usual technique with the product, despite it being a light-to-medium coverage balm.

Duxbury's video quickly went viral, with some makeup creators saying they agreed and didn't like the product. Others, however, argued that she knowingly used the product incorrectly and was only attempting to go viral.

Duxbury did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 3

empath
3d ago

How can she then influence anybody? She’s teaching young girls that freckles are ugly and that looks are the only thing that matters. She shouldn’t be allowed to influence anybody!

Reply
4
