Viola Davis says she's been turned down for roles because of her race: 'It pisses me off, and it has broken my heart'

By Rebecca Cohen,Jason Guerrasio
 3 days ago
Viola Davis.

  • Viola Davis said she has been turned down for roles because of her race, Variety reported .
  • Davis said she's been passed over because she is not "pretty enough," and it's hard overall for Black women to find roles.
  • "We could talk about colorism, we could talk about race," she said. "It pisses me off, and it has broken my heart."

Viola Davis said she has been turned down from roles because of her race, according to an exclusive interview with Variety .

"We could talk about colorism, we could talk about race," she said in the interview. "It pisses me off, and it has broken my heart."

It "really gets on my damn nerves," she told Variety, adding that she has also been passed over because Hollywood bigwigs didn't find her "pretty enough."

"A lot of it is based in race. It really is," Davis said of not getting jobs because she is Black.

"Let's be honest. If I had my same features and I were five shades lighter, it would just be a little bit different. And if I had blonde hair, blue eyes and even a wide nose, it would be even a little bit different than what it is now," she told Variety.

Davis starred in Shonda Rhimes' "How To Get Away With Murder," earning her an Emmy for her front-running role. During its six-season run, it was one of the only shows led by a dark-skinned Black woman, Variety reported.

Viola Davis in "How To Get Away With Murder."

"Why aren't you hiring a dark skin woman when she walks in the room and you say she blows you away?" Davis said of the film and TV industry. "Create space and storytelling for her so when she thrives she's not thriving despite of her circumstance but thriving because of her circumstance."

She told Variety that it is still difficult for Black women to get leading roles, saying it would be easier to land a role as a mother living in a low-income neighborhood than to star in lighthearted film about a woman finding herself while traveling the world.

In her interview with Variety, Davis also recalled a time when she was 30 and a director called her by his maid's name.

"I had a director who did that to me. He said, 'Louise!' I knew him for 10 years and he called me Louise and I find out that it's because his maid's name is Louise," Davis said.

Viola Davis in "The Woman King."

Davis is now setting out on her own path with her production company JuVee Productions, which she founded with her husband Julius Tennon.

Their next project is the true story "The Woman King," opening in September, in which Davis plays the general of the Dahomey Amazons, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 19th century. She and her army set out to fight against those who are enslaving their people.

Insider saw footage of the movie at CinemaCon last month. It was certainly a standout at the convention .

Comments / 270

Omega Thornton
3d ago

I think she's stunning in real life and dark skin women are gorgeous 😍 it's always something trust , I'm tall and that intimidates some men /women I had one man tell me that I was too tall for a woman it could have been his culture but I don't care this is the way God intended for me to be so there deal with it I'm only 6-1 but I did have on heels as well lol I love it...

73
Mariella Martinez
3d ago

I like her she's a great actress. Glad she has her own production company JuVee Productions. 👍 She's not only sharing her experience but doing something about it.

66
Connie Yahwak
3d ago

She is a great actress. There is no reason to be turned down because of race. We should all be embracing one another and stop all this hate. There is no reason for all these racial killings. We all know when this started. You go Viola!

31
Insider

Insider

