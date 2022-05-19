Married and Turning 65: The Medicare Conundrum

So, you're married and turning 65 (happy birthday, by the way!). Now that you're 65, you have some decisions to make regarding Medicare. If one spouse is 65 or older — and therefore Medicare-eligible — and the other is not, you may run into some challenges, and you'll definitely have to make some big planning decisions.

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, joins Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to talk about the Medicare conundrum of being married and turning 65.

Even though it is the 65-year-old who is presented with a new opportunity, Oh says that it is actually the pre-Medicare-eligible spouse that will determine what happens next.

Powell points out that there are many different situations that could impact planning — for example, the now Medicare-eligible spouse may have been on an employer-provided healthcare plan and the younger spouse would have to seek other options, or vice versa in which the older spouse would have to decide whether or not to stay on the employer plan or switch to Medicare. Oh says, "The number of combinations is dizzying."

Ultimately, this comes down to math and money. If the younger spouse has healthcare from their employer, it becomes a question of how much money the younger spouse is having deducted to cover the older spouse.

Now, of course, the least expensive option isn't the only factor. The health of the older spouse is important to consider. Additionally, the fact that Medicare tends to have lower premium costs and superior coverage than most employer-provided insurance is worth being noted.

Oh maintains that a very close look at the pre-Medicare spouse, in each different situation, is in order to make the decision.

