ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Married and Turning 65: The Medicare Conundrum

By Sadie Ouillette
Retirement Daily
Retirement Daily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=344n2q_0fjiiIL100

So, you're married and turning 65 (happy birthday, by the way!). Now that you're 65, you have some decisions to make regarding Medicare. If one spouse is 65 or older — and therefore Medicare-eligible — and the other is not, you may run into some challenges, and you'll definitely have to make some big planning decisions.

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, joins Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to talk about the Medicare conundrum of being married and turning 65.

Even though it is the 65-year-old who is presented with a new opportunity, Oh says that it is actually the pre-Medicare-eligible spouse that will determine what happens next.

Powell points out that there are many different situations that could impact planning — for example, the now Medicare-eligible spouse may have been on an employer-provided healthcare plan and the younger spouse would have to seek other options, or vice versa in which the older spouse would have to decide whether or not to stay on the employer plan or switch to Medicare. Oh says, "The number of combinations is dizzying."

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!

Ultimately, this comes down to math and money. If the younger spouse has healthcare from their employer, it becomes a question of how much money the younger spouse is having deducted to cover the older spouse.

Now, of course, the least expensive option isn't the only factor. The health of the older spouse is important to consider. Additionally, the fact that Medicare tends to have lower premium costs and superior coverage than most employer-provided insurance is worth being noted.

Oh maintains that a very close look at the pre-Medicare spouse, in each different situation, is in order to make the decision.

You may also be interested in:

Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Cost Analysis: Shocked and Disillusioned (Part 1)

Ask the Hammer: What are the Rules for Funding My HSA in the Same Year I Sign Up for Medicare?

Comments / 29

GreatDaneCM65
3d ago

Don;t know where this author, because it certainly is NOT a journalist, gets their information, but it is wrong. Many employers provided medical plans are by far superior to Medicare. The advantages of Medicare are minimal! I will remain on a private insurance plan, where I have options and excellent coverage for my needs, for as long as possible, even though I have been Medicare eligible for 3 years.

Reply(27)
5
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Powell
FingerLakes1.com

SSDI: What’s the average monthly benefit amount for SSDI?

The Social Security Administration runs various programs, but 12% of the 70 million Americans in them are getting disability, or SSDI. This means over 9 million people receive SSDI. SSDI varies for each beneficiary and is decided on similar to how retirement benefits are. Your earnings each year are taken...
ECONOMY
The US Sun

Thousands of Americans have been underpaid Social Security benefits worth $4,113 each – see if you’re affected

NEARLY 14,470 Social Security beneficiaries were underpaid by approximately $59.5million, according to a recent audit. A report from the Social Security office of the Inspector General, found that the Social Security Administration (SSA) did not properly provide benefits to thousands of students. In a sample of 100 students, benefits for...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Part D#Maximize Your Medicare#Twitter
Retirement Daily

When Do Social Security Benefits Become Taxable?

Social Security benefits on their own aren’t subject to federal income tax, however, when you combine Social Security benefits with other retirement income, your total income can fall over the threshold. The Social Security Administration estimates that about 56% of beneficiaries will owe federal income taxes on their benefits. How can you determine who much you’ll owe? Start by calculating your provisional income.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $1,400 checks going to thousands

There are thousands of Americans who have a chance at applying for a stimulus check worth $1,400, and applications opened April 25. Residents in Johnson County, Iowa could soon see checks worth $1,400 as long as they apply and win the lottery system used to choose them. 2,500 residents that...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Four reasons your tax refund is late

If you are still waiting on your tax refund, you’re not alone. The IRS is backed up an 9.6 million returns are still waiting to be processed. Simple mistakes happen, but it can delay your return. Some of the most common errors are related to the Recovery Rebate or child tax credit because there were major changes to them in 2021. Find more information here.
INCOME TAX
Retirement Daily

Retirement Daily

5K+
Followers
694
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

Retirement Daily delivers in-depth analysis on finance, investments and retirement to help you retire with confidence.

 http://retirementdaily.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy