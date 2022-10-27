ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

What credit score do you need to get approved for an Amazon credit card?

With Amazon hosting a second Prime Day event this year on Oct. 11 and 12, shoppers looking for more ways to save should consider signing up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. While this no-annual-fee credit card is only available to consumers who already have an Amazon Prime...
The Penny Hoarder

The 9 Best Airline Credit Cards of November 2022

Airline credit cards are a good way to maximize travel spending and enjoy perks along the way. An airline credit card is a card co-branded between a credit card company and a specific airline, earning you airline miles for your purchases on the card–often with added returns for purchases from that airline. If you’re looking at some future travel, an airline credit card might be a lucrative investment in your next trip.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former JCPenney Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers

By No machine-readable author provided. Dwaynep2010 assumed (based on copyright claims). - No machin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CNET

What Is the Average Interest Rate for Savings Accounts?

The average annual percentage yield (APY) on savings accounts is 0.16% APY, according to data on Bankrate, a sister site of CNET. However, there's no need to settle for a savings account that only pays the national average rate. You can find savings accounts with APYs above 3.5% if you shop around, particularly with online banks.
Thrillist

Subway Will Give You a Free Sandwich for Enduring the Middle Seat on Your Next Flight

The middle seat is objectively the worst. There's no window to rest your head, or an escape route for the bathroom god forbid your aisle neighbor is passed out asleep when you have to pee. Here's the good news, though: Subway is offering a consolation prize for those stuck sandwiched between two other plane passengers.
TheStreet

Another Airline Is Planning an All-You-Can-Fly Subscription

All-you-can-fly subscriptions have a mixed history. The most iconic experience of an unlimited flight subscription is still when one New York investment banker Steven Rothstein bought an unlimited American Airlines (AAL) pass for $250,000 in the 1980s and spent the next 25 years flying first class nonstop. The airline had...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

‘The recession may be here already,’ BofA says about Amazon’s dismal earnings. Jeff Bezos had just said to ‘batten down the hatches’

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, founder of space venture Blue Origin and owner of The Washington Post, participates in an event hosted by the Air Force Association September 19, 2018 in National Harbor, Maryland. Earlier this month, Amazon’s billionaire founder Jeff Bezos warned that it’s time to “batten down the hatches”...
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

US Serious Mortgage Delinquency Rate Returns to Pre-Pandemic Low in August, CoreLogic Reports

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- CoreLogic, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released its monthly Loan Performance Insights Report for August 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005164/en/ Figure 1: National Overview of Loan Performance (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
cntraveler.com

The New Caribbean Hotels Worth Planning a Trip to This Winter, From Cancun to Jamaica

After pandemic setbacks, renovations, and years of planning, a number of Caribbean hotel debuts have finally happened across the region, just in time for 2023. From villa-style rooms with secluded plunge pools to properties that are situated just steps away from significant cultural sites, here are six new Caribbean hotels and resorts to check into as temperatures drop state-side this fall and winter.
CBS Miami

Starting Tuesday, NYC employers must post salaries with job listings

A peculiar convention of getting hired in the U.S. is that a question job seekers may want to ask first — How much does the job actually pay? — is often addressed last. In the working world, it remains common for employers to keep that vital information under wraps, keeping applicants in the dark while giving hiring managers a competitive advantage in setting pay.But that's changing, and starting on Tuesday, New York City will be the latest jurisdiction to require most businesses to post salary ranges for open jobs.The Big Apple is one of a growing number of U.S. cities...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
