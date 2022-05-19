WATCH: Jimbo Fisher HOT After Saban Claims of Pay for Play

Wednesday night on social media footage began to surface of Alabama head coach Nick Saban claiming, among many other things, that Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher "Bought ever single player" in their No. 1 recruiting class in 2022.

That, obviously, led to a sudden press conference being called on behalf of Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies, and Fisher did not hold back.

The opening statement showed just how angry Fisher was:

First of all, it's a shame that we have to do this. It's really despicable. It's despicable that someone can say things about somebody... seventeen-year-old kids... saying they broke state laws, that we "bought" every player on this group. We never bought anybody, no rules were broken. nothing was done wrong. The ethics in which we do things, these families, it's despicable that a reputable head coach can come out and say this when he doesn't get his way. The narcissist in him doesn't allow those things to happen, and it's ridiculous when he's not on top. The parody in college football that he's been talking about, go talk to the coaches who coach for him. You'll find out all the parity. Go talk to the people who have worked for him. We've done things right, we've always done things right.

Then Fisher provoked the audience to "dig into how God did his deal"

"Some people think they are God.... Go dig into how God did his deal. You may find out about a guy a lot of things you didn't want to know. We build him up to be the tsar of football, go dig into his past or anybody who's ever coached with him. You can find out anything you want to find out, what he does and how he does it. It's despicable. Its a shame we have to sit up here and have this conversation about the things we're doing. It's personal to us. It's personal to A and M, It's personal to our players, It's personal to our coaches, and everyone involved, and I know the guy. I know him really well. It's amazing that we're allowed to do those things.

When asked if he had received or contacted Nick Saban, responded with "No, oh he's called." The reporter pressed, "You didn't take the call?"

Jimbo responded, "Not going to. He's showed you who he is." Before sarcastically adding "He's the greatest ever, huh?"

"You coach with people, like Bobby Bowdon, to learn how to do things. You coach with other people to learn how not to do things. There's a reason I ain't went back and worked for him. I don't want to be associated with him."

As for his program, Fisher is adamant that his program is clean saying, "We didn't break any laws in the state of Texas." Though that's a tad disingenuous considering the differences between NIL laws and regulations and how advantageous the state law is in Texas for college football programs.

Though Fisher did say, he's all for a unified set of rules.