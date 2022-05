A concert, art show and gallery tour will comprise the 10th Annual Rock The Cape, which will be held on Hatteras Island June 2-3. From 12pm to 5pm on Thursday, June 2, over 25 local and regional artists will gather on the lawn at Kitty Hawk Kites’ Waves Village Watersports Center at Milepost 40 in Rodanthe for the Rock The Cape Art Show. Hatteras Island musicians Rory Kelleher, Brian Surrat, Loose Wheel, Sam on Sax, Izzy Pop, and Eli Thompson will be playing acoustic tunes throughout the day during the art show.

HATTERAS, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO