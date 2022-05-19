Quartz Flats Rest Areas to reopen along I-90

MISSOULA - The Quartz Flats rest areas between Superior and Alberton along Interstate 90 are expected to fully reopen on Monday, May 23, 2022.

“The previous design of the Quartz Flats Rest Areas served the needs of the motorists for the past 55 years,” said MDT Missoula District Construction Engineer, John Schmidt. “The newly-designed rest areas and improved wastewater system brings the facilities up to date to better serve the public well into the future.”

The new rest areas feature larger parking lots to accommodate increased truck traffic, better lighting and safety features, and improved water supply systems. Additional improvements include family-style restrooms, anti-microbial surfaces, durable and anti-vandalism materials, and heating in common areas.

Work to rebuild the rest areas — which the Montana Department of Transportation notes serve an estimated 2,441 people every day — began in March 2021. Additional information can be found at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/quartzflats/ .