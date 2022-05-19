ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald J. Trump Day? Could Be a Thing in Oklahoma

By Eric The Intern
 4 days ago
Looks like a new bill was filed in the state and fans of the 45th President would probably love to see it passed. Feel free to call me crazy, but does any state love Former President Donald Trump more than Oklahoma? Seriously, the state already has a Donald Trump Highway and...

