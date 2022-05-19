ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Flavor Flav discovers he has a 3-year-old son, his 8th child

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SPWE1_0fjiS3XL00

Flavor Flav, 63, is reportedly the father of a toddler for the eighth time.

A paternity test proved the rapper has a 3-year-old son named Jordan with his former manager, according to TMZ .

The outlet only identified the female employee as “Kate,” but a LinkedIn profile for a woman named Kate Gammell shows she worked as Flav’s manager in 2017.

Gammell’s Instagram profile also shows several photos of her with the same little boy pictured in a photo TMZ obtained of Flav and Jordan.

The outlet spoke with the toddler’s grandparents, Barry and Parchi, who shared that their daughter had a romantic relationship with Flav when she worked for him.

“The Fight the Power” rapper reportedly asked for a DNA test because he did not believe the child was his at first.

However, since learning of the paternity results, Flav has worked out child support and a custody arrangement, has spent more time with Jordan and even started teaching him how to play drums, according to TMZ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qlnor_0fjiS3XL00
Jordan shares a laugh with his mom in this cute photo.
kategammell/Instagram

Gammell’s latest Instagram post show her son playing on a pink drum set, and she added the hashtag #LovestoDrum in the caption.

It appears the little boy has inherited his father’s musical talent as he is also pictured playing on a keyboard in another recent image on Instagram.

TMZ reported that Jordan will soon legally take Flav’s last name, which is Drayton.

A rep for the “Flavor of Love” star did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Aside from Jordan, Flav also has seven other children from previous relationships.

Me and my 7 children-Quanah-William-Shanique-Da'Zyna-Kayla-Karren-karma all Drayton's & I'm proud of every last one pic.twitter.com/Gns69JfYUu

— FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) January 17, 2014 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

He shares his three oldest kids – Shanique, Karren and Karla Drayton – with ex-girlfriend Karen Ross, whom he reportedly dated in the late ’80s to early ’90s.

He also shares daughter Da’Zyna Drayton and sons Quanah and William Drayton with ex-girlfriend Angie Parker, whom he dated after Ross.

Flav welcomed his now-second youngest child, Karma, with Liz Trujillo in 2007. Flav and Trujillo appeared on “Couple’s Therapy” together in 2013.

Comments / 66

Vickie Andrus
3d ago

No comments about him or her but that little one is adorable!!

Reply(10)
30
Corey Banks
2d ago

63 years old & still nuttin' in women. Smh

Reply(2)
11
Related
Complex

Paternity Test Confirms Flavor Flav Is the Father of 3-Year-Old Boy

Flavor Flav’s family just got bigger. According to TMZ, the 63-year-old entertainer recently learned he is the father of a 3-year-old boy named Jordan. The outlet reports Flav had some initial doubts about the child’s paternity; but that all changed after he took a DNA test that confirmed the toddler was, in fact, his kid.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flavor Flav
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Willow Smith confesses that her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, ignored her mental disorders for years

The last couple of months have been very hard for the Smith family. Although one of the most powerful and renowned families in Hollywood, they have been facing extreme criticism and judgement from the public after the infamous Oscar slap incident. Jada Pinkett’s internet series, Red Table Talk, has also been under extreme scrutiny, so it was no surprise when the fans caught the wind of Willow’s past mental health struggles and her mother’s role in them.
MENTAL HEALTH
rolling out

Nick Cannon’s ex-girlfriend may be pregnant with his 9th child

Nick Cannon and one of his ex-girlfriends ignited a raging brushfire on social media when the two told their respective Instagram followers they have a big announcement to break to their fans. Cannon, the multi-hyphenate entertainer who sports multiple children with many mothers, has fans speculating hard that Cannon is...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Support#Dna Test#Linkedin#Instagram Gammell#Lovestodrum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, Looks Identical to Sister Shiloh, 15, On Day Out With Twin Brother Knox

Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt had a brother-sister day together, complete with friends and frozen yogurt on Thursday, May 12. The twins, 13, seemed like they were having a blast while getting sweets at the Los Angeles Fro-Yo eatery. Vivienne and Knox, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, joined a friend for the sunny outing. Vivienne looked just like her older sister Shiloh, 15,
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Page Six

107K+
Followers
12K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy