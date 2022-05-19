Justin Bieber shows off new custom diamond grills on Instagram

Just call him Justin Bling-ber.

The pop star showed off a new megawatt smile on his Instagram Thursday, revealing a custom set of diamond-encrusted grills by celebrity favorite Johnny Dang .

Earlier this month, Dang posted a video of the process, showing Bieber, 28, molding his teeth in preparation.

This may be Bieber’s first full set, but he previously showed off grills on his lower teeth in 2019 — along with a fresh eyebrow piercing .

A custom creation by GoldTeethGod , the piece featured three rows of chunky diamonds.

Representatives for Jonny Dang did not immediately respond to Page Six Style’s request for comment, but the jeweler’s website has diamond grills available to purchase starting at $600 per tooth — or $12,000 for a maximum of 20 teeth in SI diamonds, with options to upgrade the quality to VVS for double the price.

The star had his teeth molded earlier this month in preparation for the new smile. grillsbyjohnnydang/Instagram

Dang has worked with tons of celebrity clients to bling out their smiles, including Tyga (whose blue diamond set can be purchased for $28,000) , Travis Scott ( $14,400 ), Lil Pump, Quavo, Kodak Black and more.

Bieber is currently on his Justice Tour, so fans might expect to see some extra shine on stage. Hopefully, his grills don’t impede his singing.