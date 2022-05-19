ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

D.C. Police Make Arrest in Murder of 18 Year-Old

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department have made an arrest in...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 3

Related
WDVM 25

DC Special Police Officer shot and killed

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — An on-duty D.C. Special Police Officer is dead after a shooting took place in the 2500 block of Elvans Road in Southeast D.C. Around 12:23 a.m. Sunday morning, police responded to the area after hearing the sounds of a gunshot. Upon arrival, they found the Special Police Officer dead on the scene […]
WASHINGTON, DC
thehillishome.com

From the MPD Blotter

Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WUSA9

Police: 34-year-old man fatally shot Friday in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video attached in this article is from a story WUSA9 did back on May 14, 2022. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating the homicide of a 34-year-old man that occurred in Southeast D.C. Police identified the man killed as Cedric Williams of Southeast, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Dog reunited with owner after being stolen in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON - A woman in Southeast D.C. is relieved to have her dog back after the pup was stolen Friday morning outside a CVS in Eastern Market. Ryann Kinney told FOX 5 she goes to the CVS frequently and was there Friday less than a minute to grab a drink. Kinney said when she left the store her dog "Acadia" was gone.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Shooting#Fugitive#Violent Crime
rockvillenights.com

Second assault in 3 days reported at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda yesterday afternoon, to investigate the second assault reported at the property in 72 hours. Yesterday, a 2nd-degree assault was reported at the mall at 5:25 PM, according to crime data. An earlier 2nd-degree assault was reported there Wednesday afternoon.
BETHESDA, MD
WDVM 25

Man dead after overnight shooting in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — One man is dead after a shooting took place in the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Hyattsville Saturday night. Around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to the location of a reported shooting. On the scene, they found an unresponsive man outside in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. He […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WTOP

1 dead in fatal District Heights crash

A woman is dead and two people are injured after a crash in Prince George’s County on Friday night. The two-car crash happened right before 8 p.m. on Marlboro Pike in District Heights. Prince George’s County Police say one driver had minor injuries and another was critically injured. Both...
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
fox5dc.com

Couple killed after fiery crash in Prince George's County, police say

GLENN DALE, Md. - Two people are dead after a fiery crash Saturday morning in Prince George's County, according to police. Prince George's County Police said the crash happened around 2:40 a.m. Saturday in the 12200 block of Annapolis Road near Fairwood Parkway in Glenn Dale, Maryland. Police said a...
GLENN DALE, MD
WUSA9

DC Fire and EMS pull woman from Anacostia River

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above is the current weather forecast. DC Fire and EMS say a woman was hospitalized Saturday after crews pulled her from the Anacostia River. According to a tweet from DC Fire and EMS, crews arrived at the 1800 block of Anacostia Drive in...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Man found shot and killed in Hyattsville parking lot

A man was found shot to death in Hyattsville, Maryland, in the pre-dawn hours Sunday morning, according to police. Prince George’s County Police said they found the man unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot around 2:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue, near the Maryland-D.C. border. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
popville.com

Shooting and Two Stabbings on U Street Last Night

From MPD: “Alert: Shooting Investigation at 0156 hours in the 1000 block of U Street NW. No lookout”. and: “Alert: Stabbing Investigation at 2300 hours in the 1300 block of U Street NW.”. and: “Alert: Stabbing Investigation at 0315 hours in the 900 block of U Street NW....
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

92K+
Followers
53K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy