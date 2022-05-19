Two Lucky Mega Millions Tickets Bought In NJ

Isn't it nice to take a drive on a scenic road here in New Jersey? In Ocean County, we have some very scenic roads along our waterfront and through our pines. There is always a different type of "scenic" drive here in New Jersey. Whether it's along the Atlantic Ocean, Pine Barrens, Northwest Mountains, or Farm Country, there are all kinds of different scenes here in New Jersey.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO