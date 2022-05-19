Parties make 2nd House District nominations

DOT pavement paving operation in southwestern Conn. The state Department of Transportation has a pavement marking project underway in Southwestern Connecticut. Center lines, shoulder lines and other work is planned on state routes throughout the area. The overnight project got started last week and will continue until the end of November. Among the areas will work will occur are Route 53 in Redding from the Weston town line to Route 107, Route 53 in Weston from Route 57 to Valley Forge Road, and Route 33 in Wilton from Route 7 to the Ridgefield town line. Line painting will also be done on Route 7 in Wilton from the Norwalk town line to Route 33, from Wilton High School to the intersection of Routes 107 and 57, and from there up to the Ridgefield town line. Traffic control personnel, sign patterns, cones, and truck mounted signs will guide motorists through the work zone. Work schedule will be done Sundays through Fridays from 8pm to 6am on secondary roadways and 8pm to 5am on expressways.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO