ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Parties make 2nd House District nominations

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 3 days ago

The Danbury and Bethel Democratic and Republican Town Committee have made their nominations for candidates in...

wlad.com

Comments / 0

Related
wlad.com

Brookfield residents vie for open 107th House District seat

Two Brookfield residents have accepted their party nomination for the 107th House District. Democrat Phoebe Holmes and Republican Marty Foncello are each seeking to represent Brookfield and parts of Bethel and Newtown. Foncello is a former Brookfield First Selectman, serving between 1999 and 2003, and U.S. Army veteran who works...
wlad.com

DOT pavement paving operation in southwestern Conn.

DOT pavement paving operation in southwestern Conn. The state Department of Transportation has a pavement marking project underway in Southwestern Connecticut. Center lines, shoulder lines and other work is planned on state routes throughout the area. The overnight project got started last week and will continue until the end of November. Among the areas will work will occur are Route 53 in Redding from the Weston town line to Route 107, Route 53 in Weston from Route 57 to Valley Forge Road, and Route 33 in Wilton from Route 7 to the Ridgefield town line. Line painting will also be done on Route 7 in Wilton from the Norwalk town line to Route 33, from Wilton High School to the intersection of Routes 107 and 57, and from there up to the Ridgefield town line. Traffic control personnel, sign patterns, cones, and truck mounted signs will guide motorists through the work zone. Work schedule will be done Sundays through Fridays from 8pm to 6am on secondary roadways and 8pm to 5am on expressways.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wlad.com

Conn. DPH updates COVID-19 rates for Greater Danbury area

The state Department of Public Health is providing an update on COVID-19 data for all Greater Danbury area municipalities. According to the report for the two weeks ending May 14th, there were 239 cases in Danbury, Bethel reported 84, Brookfield had 82 and New Fairfield 44. There were 92 COVID cases in New Milford, 148 in Newtown, Redding reported 80 cases while Ridgefield had 169.
wlad.com

Danbury Zoners to receive draft recreational cannabis business regulations

When the Danbury Zoning Commission meets tomorrow night, they'll receive draft regulations on recreational marijuana sales in the City. The Commission has scheduled a public hearing on the zoning changes related to cannabis for July 12th. The proposal would allow four types of permitted businesses, but not on Main Street....
DANBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State House#Bethel Democratic#Republican Town Committee#Democrat
wlad.com

Two motorcycle accidents in Sherman under investigation

Two separate accidents in Sherman this weekend are under investigation. The first was reported around 11:30am Saturday on Route 37 East, in the area of Upland Pasture Road. The accident involved a motorcycle and a car, and both patients were injured, one critically. Route 37 was closed for several hours as State Police investigation. Meanwhile, about 15 minutes later, a second motorcycle accident was reported. This one happened in the area of Route 39 North and Bittersweet Lane. One patient was seriously injured and taken via Lifenet helicopter to Westchester Medical Center. The patient is listed in stable condition.
SHERMAN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy