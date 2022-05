If you closely follow the zodiac, you already know we’re in the second Mercury retrograde of the year. If the planets aren’t your thing, maybe you turn to tarot cards when hoping to divine some clarity around the events of your life. Or perhaps you put your faith in the advice parsed out by Caleb Weatherbee in the annual “Farmers’ Almanac.” But what if you could obtain guidance from someone with a direct connection to the fabric of the universe? That’s the promise offered by Ramses (Karim Leklou), a clairvoyant who offers his clients — for a handsome fee — the opportunity to receive messages and warnings from their loved ones who have passed on. There’s likely no other pandit or sage in the 18th arrondissement who can hold their customers in thrall like Ramses. Does it matter that he doesn’t believe a word he’s saying?

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO