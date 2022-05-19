ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charges: Minnetonka Nordstrom employee stole $500,000 in merchandise

By Christine Schuster
 4 days ago
Christine Schuster

Stolen Nordstrom merchandise uncovered by investigators during a search warrant of a home in Plymouth. Courtesy of the Minnetonka Police Department.

A Nordstrom employee at Minnetonka's Ridgedale Center is accused of stealing $500,000 worth of merchandise and re-selling items for cash with the help of his ex-wife.

Denis Viktorovich Palamarchuk, 47, of Plymouth, is charged with one count of felony theft in Hennepin County District Court.

Tanya Vladimirovna Alysheva, 48, who was also a Nordstrom employee at the time of the scheme, is charged with one count of felony theft for her alleged involvement re-selling the items online for cash.

Nordstrom Asset Protection began investigating the disappearance of high-end merchandise last month, according to charging documents.

A covert camera placed in the business services office allegedly showed Palamarchuk packing store merchandise into a box and placing the items into his car at the loading dock.

Asset protection employees confronted Palamarchuk, who allegedly admitted to previously stealing two high-end bags and listing them on Craigslist.

In an interview with law enforcement, Palamarchuk admitted to stealing approximately 20 items.

He told investigators he put the stolen purses into black plastic bags and hid the items in the rafters of an underground parking garage at the apartment complex he'd been staying at during his divorce.

According to charges, he said he started stealing to help pay his bills.

A search warrant of Palamarchuk's residence in Plymouth uncovered an estimated $500,000 worth of stolen merchandise from Nordstrom, according to the criminal complaint. Investigators also found approximately $46,000 in cash.

Alysheva, his ex-wife, told investigators she'd been helping Palamarchuk sell the items on eBay for cash.

At the time of their arrests, Palamarchuk and Alysheva were found to be in possession of multiple identification cards and credit cards belonging to Palamarchuk's brothers.

The brothers had been out of the country for many years and the couple had been using their cards without their knowledge, charges state.

If convicted, both face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

