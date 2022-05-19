Neil Diamond musical to debut on Broadway this fall

A Neil Diamond musical is coming to Broadway.

"A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical" is based on the life of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and features all his famous songs, including "Sweet Caroline," "America" and "Cracklin’ Rosie." It is currently rehearsing for a six-week engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre from June 21 through July 31.

The show will move to Broadway in the fall.

According to producers, the show chronicles Diamond's journey, from his beginnings as a "poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn" to his rise as "one of the most universally adored showmen of all time," and charts his ups and downs along the way.

"A Beautiful Noise" stars Tony nominee Will Swenson and Mark Jacoby in the lead role for its pre-Broadway run, according to Playbill . Casting for the main Broadway run has yet to be announced.

The show was was written by Oscar nominee Anthony McCarten, who also wrote "Darkest Hour" and "The Theory of Everything," and is directed by Michael Mayer, who previously worked on "Spring Awakening," the Green Day-inspired musical "American Idiot" and "Hedwig and the Angry Inch."

All of the show's music is by Diamond.

"A Beautiful Noise" will premiere at New York City's Broadhurst Theatre, with preview performances starting Nov. 2. The show's official opening night will be Dec. 4.

You can sign up to be among the first to get tickets to A Beautiful Noise at abeautifulnoisethemusical.com .