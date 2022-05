Neillsville's Logan Matson had a big weekend for the UW-Stevens Point baseball team as they advanced to the Super Regionals this coming weekend. The No. 12 UW-Stevens Point baseball team (35-7) earned yet another come-from-behind win, 11-6, over Lawrence (26-12) in the NCAA Tournament Regional Round opening game on Friday. Matson had a team-best three runs batted in, including one of the Pointers' three solo home runs. He had three hits and scored two runs. The Pointers dropped an 8-2 decision to North Central (35-12) in the winners game on Saturday before eliminating Coe (22-21) with a 10-5 victory in the nightcap. Matson hit a home run drove in three in the win.

