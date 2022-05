This is one of those stories you probably don't think about unless you have a baby or baby grandchild, but this has actually become a serious issue. We are now facing a crisis with a shortage of baby formula. Target, CVS, Walgreens and other national retailers are limiting the amount of cans of formula purchased at one time, to prevent people from hoarding formula, making the problem even worse. And because formula has become such a target for shoplifters, some stores have now placed it behind locked glass. Congress is expected to hold a hearing on the baby formula shortage on May 25th. There are calls for the FDA to take action.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO