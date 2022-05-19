ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID In Minnesota: MDH Reports 2,131 Cases, 9 Deaths

By WCCO-TV Staff
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Minnesota’s COVID-19 case growth and hospitalization rates both continue ticking upward, state health officials tallied 2,131 new cases and nine more deaths Thursday.

The Minnesota Department of Health’s latest update puts the total case count at 1,490,445. There have been 12,584 COVID-19 deaths in the state.

The figure for case growth rate, measured as a rolling average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents, stands at 38.6. That’s well above the high risk line, which is drawn at just 10, but far below the peak of 246 seen in January.

The figure for new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 residents was last reported at 9.4, above the high risk threshold of 8.

As of Wednesday, there were 426 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospitals, 33 of them requiring intensive care.

The state has administered nearly 10 million vaccine doses. Seventy-five percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose, and 49% are up to date with their shots.

