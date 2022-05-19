ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Review: The Apple Watch Series 7 Offers Continued Refinements — But Do You Need It?

By William Goodman
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Table of Contents

As is the case with all Apple products , a new year brings a new refresh to the company’s stalwart tech offerings. We’re now in the seventh iteration of the Apple Watch, the company’s flagship wearable. At this stage, a majority of the problems that plagued early installments are gone, leaving the brand to continue to improve little details. That’s mostly what’s at play here in the Series 7: minor quality-of-life upgrades that are more likely to be a huge deal if you’re looking to upgrade from a Series 4 or Series 5. Otherwise, there are minor tweaks from the Series 6 that likely aren’t enough to warrant running out and grabbing it. Let’s dive into our review of the unit Apple provided for us to test.

Apple Watch 7 Design

The Series 7 is going to look pretty similar to those familiar with Apple Watches; there’s the sleek touch screen face, the swivel dial and the toggle button. The version provided by Apple for review came with the standard silicone strap, as well as a more fitness-ready and fitness-friendly Nike version. However, the one place where the 7 is significantly different is in the watch face itself.

Apple upgraded the case to 45mm, which doesn’t seem like much — at first . But as someone with larger hands, that extra mm (my Series 6 is a 44mm) meant the difference between me being able to accurately touch the icons with my fingertip and an inaccurate press. The latter was an issue I ran into with some frequency on smaller case Apple Watches, so the widening of the case not only improves that user experience but also provides more information on the watch display. The screen itself is always on, as in previous versions, but feels slightly more vivid thanks to that larger case.

Oh, and Apple being Apple, it comes in a few different colors (both in the case and in the watch band), so you can better customize it to your iPhone or just your overall vibe.

Specs

  • Sizes: 41mm, 45mm
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Optional cellular
  • Durability: 50 meters of waterproofing; IPX6 durability
  • Sensors: Heart rate, ECG, Sp02

Setup

Setting up the Apple Watch Series 7 is going to feel familiar to anyone who has used Apple products. Upon opening the box, putting on the watchband and powering on the watch, you’ll need to pair the device to your iPhone. Walking through the installation, pairing, updates and downloads of various Apple Watch–enabled applications will depend on the strength of your internet connection, but the entire process takes about 30 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=042ZSF_0fjiHYJu00

Apple Watch 7 Features

When it comes to features on the Series 7, there aren’t a ton of new features to consider over previous versions. The watch boasts a new WatchOS8, but it’s not hugely different from other versions of the software you may have installed on prior Apple Watches. Those who enjoy having photos for their watch faces will likely get a lot of the dedicated portrait mode function, which allows you to set a photo and then overlay the watch info. I tried it but found myself reverting back to the modular designs so that my most frequently used functions (calendar, weather, alarm, Spotify and workouts) were all right at my fingertips.

Speaking of modular designs, the Series 7’s increased real estate does allow for a duo of new modular watch faces, if that’s your thing. The first, “Contour,” provides numbers on the edge of the case. A smaller face would cluster the numbers too close together, so the increased size gives it a little more room to breathe. The second face, “Modular Duo,” allows you to stack two apps on top of one another with more detailed info on them. The best example is the one seen below, where I stacked DarkSky on top of my Activity; I get a chart of the next few hours of weather as well as my overall activity for the day. It’s handy if you want to get a lot of info right at a glance, but I typically kept to the standard modular design to quickly access my most frequently used applications.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E1pn0_0fjiHYJu00

Performance

Battery life has always held back the Apple Watch. Previous versions have focused on increasing the performance of the battery life and the Apple Watch 7 follows in the same tradition. Without question, the 7 features the best battery of any Apple Watch thus far. I was able to get about 26 hours out of a single charge, while using plenty of the watch’s features, including running workout tracking and bountiful amounts of notification relays throughout the day.

Apple touts its charging power as 33% faster than previous versions. In my testing, it took no longer than an hour to get a full charge. I found it pretty easy to either dock the watch first thing after waking up in the morning (I use my watch nightly for sleep tracking and as an alarm) or after showering from my evening workouts while I ate dinner. Either way, it’s a huge boost over the Series 6, thanks in part to this redesigned battery pack and that USB-C charger. There’s no Qi functionality for charging, which is going to be a bummer for those looking to go totally wireless. But you’ll definitely want to leverage the new cord included in the box, as it’s important to ensure you’re getting that faster charge time. We still wish that battery life lasted a full day and a half, but this is a really strong improvement over previous versions.

Overall, using the watch is faster — or at least feels that way. Switching between apps felt snappy and quick. Not only that, but tapping inputs on the watch sent signals to my phone much quicker than in previous iterations. A constant issue I encountered with previous watches was trying to switch songs while on a run; typically, I’d experience some sort of delay between when I’d tap the skip button, but the Series 7 instantly picked up on it. It’s a minor thing but it made it feel like the watch moves a bit quicker.

The increased screen size allows you to see more at a glance, too. Text messages can be responded to by using that previously mentioned included keyboard functionality. Some may enjoy this, but I found it both easier and better to just dictate messages through Siri than press tiny keys to respond to a text. The same traditional prompts remain if you’re so inclined to use them.

The Verdict

There are likely not enough brand new features in the Series 7 to make it worth upgrading from a Series 6 but, if you have anything below that, the Series 7 will feel well worth the $400 starting price (as with all Apple devices, there are multiple configurations to purchase depending upon your needs). Overall, the Apple Watch line remains the best smartwatch for Apple users, full stop, and the Series 7 continues to improve on an already strong product.

So Should You Buy It?

If you’re in the market for a new Apple Watch (specifically if you have an older version and are jonesing for an upgrade), without a doubt. There are more than enough new features here to make your purchase well worth it. If you have a Series 6 or even a Series 5, there’s nothing here that warrants rushing out to get one right away. However, those who do decide to upgrade will find a lot to love.

Pros:

  • Larger case means a larger screen
  • Improved battery life
  • Still the best wearable for Apple users

Cons:

  • Battery life could still be better
  • No one absolutely killer feature worth upgrading for

Rating: 8.5/10

Apple Watch Series 7 45mm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45N4Py_0fjiHYJu00


Buy: Apple Watch Series 7 45mm $413.97

What Are Some Alternatives?

If you’re looking for options that aren’t the Apple Watch Series 7, we have other selections for you.

1. Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE is Apple’s value pick, which it promotes as “heavy on features [but] light on price.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B7ZVp_0fjiHYJu00


Buy: Apple Watch SE $389.00

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The only thing that comes close to matching an Apple Watch in terms of features and quality is the Samsung Galaxy Watch. This fourth iteration is the latest and greatest from the brand and a worthwhile alternative if you don’t want to spend the money on an Apple Watch or if you want to get out of the Apple landscape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZxjVP_0fjiHYJu00


Buy: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 $199.99 (orig. $249.99) 20% OFF

3. Fitbit Sense Smartwatch

With its vivid display, great price, strong fitness-tracking features and sleek design, the Fitbit Sense is a great smartwatch for those who are more fitness-minded but still want some strong smartwatch functionality to tool around with. Either way, it’s a worthy contender and well worth a look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MRY9v_0fjiHYJu00


Buy: Fitbit Sense Smartwatch $218.98 (orig. $299.95) 27% OFF

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Price Drop: Walmart Is Selling the Famous Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner for $89

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. You may have seen Bissell’s Little Green Machine on TikTok, where it’s been the subject of hundreds of video reviews. And for a limited time, Walmart is offering the lowest price on the Bissell carpet cleaning machine we’ve ever seen. Even the official Bissell online store can’t beat this discount, nor can Amazon, where this same appliance will cost you a lot more. Today, you can buy the Bissell Little Green portable carpet cleaner for...
SHOPPING
SPY

Top 10 Thursday Amazon Deals: $200 Fitbit Sense, $70 Shark Steam Mop, Men’s Shorts 5-Pack for $29

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Four down, one to go! Happy Thursday, fellow deal hunters. There’s light at the end of the workweek tunnel. We can practically taste the weekend! And, of course, since it’s another day ending with a Y, there are fantastic deals on Amazon, and we’ve gathered the top discounts for you. Did you miss our Wednesday Amazon deal roundup yesterday? So many great deals are still available, from the Razer Anzu smart glasses for 70%...
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Multitools To Keep on You at All Times

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. You don’t have to be an avid outdoorsman, a world traveler or a pro at home DIY projects to own the best multitools. In fact, one might say you need one no matter who you are because the best multitool can seriously amp up your everyday carry. You just have to like the convenience and feeling of being prepared. Multitools are ideal for anyone, with their easy-to-use designs, common-sense tools (we can never find...
TRAVEL
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 75-inch TV is at Best Buy today

We’re living in the Golden Age of television, and you deserve a TV that can guide you through it with style. It doesn’t have to break the bank either. 4K TV deals pop up every day that bring gorgeous screens down into a reasonable price range. Right now you can buy a 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for only $720, down $180 from its original price of $900. Best Buy TV deals like this one don’t often stick around, so jump on it while you can.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Watches#Apple Products#Smartwatch#Spy Com#The Apple Watch#Apple Watch 7 Design#Nike
ZDNet

Will your iPhone be obsolete by the end of the year?

IOS 16 is on the horizon, and that means a period of uncertainty for those running older handsets. When iOS 15 dropped last September, all iPhones that were able to run iOS 14 got that update, which is quite remarkable given that the older handsets were six years old at the time.
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

How much is YOUR old iPod worth? Apple's retro gadgets are selling for THOUSANDS on eBay as the tech giant announces it's discontinuing the devices after 20 years

This week Apple announced that it is discontinuing the iPod – one of its most successful products that revolutionised the way we listen to music. Apple launched its first iPod Classic back in 2001 with a $399 price tag, which shocked fans who had become accustomed to using significantly cheaper portable CD players and Walkmans.
ELECTRONICS
Financial World

The Apple iPhone 14 is likely coming in September

Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 has been talked about for a long time, and it will continue until September when it will "see the light of day" However, some details about this device are already known. Given the fact that this is a brand new iPhone, fans are eagerly awaiting it, and this time Apple will present four models in the series, but there will still be some changes.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Apple will drop iPhone Lightning port in favor of USB-C in 2023, claims analyst

Apple is preparing to swap the proprietary Lightning port on its iPhones next year for the nearly universally-embraced USB-C, claims company analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a pair of tweets, Kuo said Apple was going to make the change in 2023, basing this claim on an unspecified “survey” (presumably of component manufacturers, from whom Kuo seems to get a lot of his information for predictions about future Apple products).
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Forget the iPad: This Samsung tablet is down to $180 at Best Buy

One of the best value tablet deals right now is being able to snap up the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet for just $180 at Best Buy, saving you $50 off the usual price. Offering a 10.5-inch screen and a bunch of useful features, it’s a great way of benefiting from a tablet without having to spend a fortune. Easily one of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals available, here’s why it’s worth your time.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Lock In Moisture With the Best Body Lotion for Men

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. It can be pretty annoying dealing with dry skin throughout the day. Believe it or not, dry skin can come from a number of things like taking long showers, using soaps that dry your skin and even genetics. Regardless of the reason, the best body lotion for men can help you combat your dry skin. By incorporating body lotion into your after-shower routine, you can start on your journey to moisturized skin. Of course,...
SKIN CARE
SPY

The Best Hand Mixers To Whip Mix All Your Snacks and Goodies

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re a beginner cook or a chef in training, having the right tools and kitchen appliances can make any job so much easier. And while there are some kitchen gadgets that may seem more necessary than others (give us a great chef’s knife over a garlic mincer any day), hand mixers are an invaluable tool. If you want to whip up the tastiest whip cream (maybe with a hint of liquor or fruit...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

These Small Bookshelves Display Your Favorite Reads Without Wasting Space

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Being smart with the space in your home is a key factor when it comes to creating an environment you want to spend time in. If you subscribe to the key rules of feng shui, and even if you don’t, wasting or overcrowding space is never a good idea. With this in mind, you may find turning to smaller decor pieces a viable way to save space without entirely sacrificing the function or...
INTERIOR DESIGN
9to5Mac

Apple opens new store in Wuhan, brings dedicated product pickup area

This Saturday, Apple opened a new store in Wuhan, China – the first in the Hubei Province. It also inaugurates an exclusive pickup area never seen before in the country, which will allow customers to more easily pick up products ordered online. “We couldn’t be more excited to open...
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

Who knew you could get a mini wireless printer — it works on the go, with your phone — for just $25?

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Say hello to my little friend. The PeriPage A6 is a portable, battery-powered printer that's equal parts fun, practical and, dare I say, cute? Because, look closely, the front side looks like the face of a bear. (Maybe they should have called it the BeariPage?)
FIFA
SPY

Top 12 Friday Amazon Deals: $25 Moisturizing Face Masks for Men, $110 Car Rooftop Carrier and More

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Hey gang — TGIF! We’ve made it to the end of the week, and Amazon is waiting for us with a selection of fantastic Friday Amazon deals. Why wait for the weekend to cash in? There’s plenty out there right now, and we’ve sorted out the best of the best for you. So how are our friends at Amazon ushering us into the weekend? With a Lightning Deal on a waterproof car rooftop carrier...
SHOPPING
SPY

Inflation Got You Down? How To Save $70+ Per Month on Your Phone Plan With Visible

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The inflation rate is accelerating at its fastest pace in 40 years, which means it’s becoming more expensive to simply exist basically everywhere. Due to a wicked combination of supply chain backups, lockdowns and increased demand, everything from semiconductor chips to cartons of eggs are pricier and in shorter supply. One of the best ways to save is by reducing your recurring monthly expenses, and that includes your phone plan. Gone are the days...
BUSINESS
SPY

The 10 Best Portable Power Stations for 2022, Because Going Off Grid Is Overrated

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Power stations are one of the smartest items you can have in your car, camper or garage. On a camping adventure, they make it easy to keep your mobile devices and small appliances charged even when you’re out in the wilderness. And in an emergency situation, while everyone else on your block is without power, you’ll have the ability to stay connected. On top of that, the best portable power stations also come...
ECONOMY
SPY

SPY

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
749K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy