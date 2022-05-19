ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Maggie Haskins Named Partner At Artists First Management & Production

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8Hnt_0fjiHTuH00

Click here to read the full article.

Maggie Haskins has a new title at Artists First : She’s been upped to partner.

Having started at the company more than 12 years ago as an intern, Haskins is considered an integral part of the company. Her focus is on female representation in front of and behind the camera, with clients like writer/producer Jen D’Angelo ( Hocus Pocus 2 ), Stephanie Laing ( Physica l), Charmaine Bingwa ( The Good Fight) , Betsy Thomas ( My Boys ), Tawny Newsome ( Space Force ), comedian Heather McMahan,  and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee head writer Kristen Bartlett.

She’s also producing the untitled sister comedy feature alongside her colleague Itay Reiss; it’s from Gloria Sanchez Productions at 20th for Hulu and stars Awkwafina and Sandra Oh. It was written by D’Angelo.

“I am so honored and thrilled to join the partnership at Artists First,” Haskins said in a statement. “I am grateful that from day one, my partners and colleagues believed in and supported me. This has been an incredible journey so far, and I look forward to continuing to work on behalf of our inspiring clients. This might be the thing that will finally help stop my mom from mistakenly calling me an agent.”

“Maggie embodies everything that Artists First is about,” according to a statement from the Artist First Partners. “Her strong representation of her clients. Her selfless dedication to the company as a teammate, mentor, leader, and communicator makes her the ideal partner.”

Artists First is a talent management and production company representing actors, writers, directors and producers in all entertainment mediums. Clients include Jordan Peele, Martin Lawrence, Awkwafina, John Travolta, Kenya Barris, Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Niecy Nash, Ed Helms, Will Arnett, Ike Barinholtz, Paul Walter Hauser, Kate McKinnon, Rhys Darby. Rose McIver, Thomas Lennon, Jamie Pressly, Alyson Hannigan, Michael Showalter, Jon M. Chu, Lior Raz, Sam Richardson, Mitch Hurwitz, Patrick Somerville, Tim Carvel, Rob Riggle, Cristela Alonzo, among others.

The company has produced 26 television series, 25 feature films, and 20 plus comedy specials on the production side, including blackish , Grownish, Key and Peele , The Last OG, Hit & Run , Murderville, Reno 911 !, Wet Hot American Summer , and Awkwafina is Nora From Queens .  Features include Central Intelligence, Keanu, and A Futile & Stupid Gesture.

Artists First is also a part of the studio Artists Road that makes low-budget comedies in partnership with Spyglass.

More from Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Ted’: Alanna Ubach Joins Seth MacFarlane’s Peacock Series Based On Films

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Alanna Ubach (Euphoria) has joined Seth MacFarlane’s comedy Ted, rounding out the main cast for the Peacock series based on his popular film franchise. Ubach will play Susan Bennett. Susan is kind, selfless and almost pathologically sweet when it comes to caring for her family, and sees the world through naive, rose-colored glasses. Fall 2022 Primetime TV Grid: Here’s What On This Coming Season In addition to MacFarlane, who is reprising the voice of the lovable foul-mouthed teddy bear Ted, Ubach joins series regulars Georgia Whigham, Max Burkholder and Scott Grimes. MacFarlane, who will also direct,...
NFL
Deadline

Dr. Oz’s Bid For Republican Nomination In PA Senate Race Likely Headed To Recount – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Celebrity TV Doctor Mehmet Oz will have to wait a few more weeks until he finds out whether he won or lost his bid to become the Republican nominee in the race for Pennsylvania’s empty Senate seat. While there is no official word, the Associated Press — long the gold standard in American election results — reported today that the contest between Oz and hedge fund CEO David McCormick “is too close to call and is likely headed for a statewide recount.” The AP reports the results may not be available until June 8,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Deadline

Donald Trump Pays $110,000 In Fines After Being Held In Contempt Of Court — Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: Former President Donald Trump has paid $110,000 in fines after being held in contempt of court by a New York judge. A spokesperson for the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James confirmed that Trump paid the fine on Thursday. He still must file additional paperwork to comply with Judge Arthur Engoron’s order that put additional fines on hold as long as Trump’s attorneys more fully detailed their efforts to search for Trump’s records and to explain the Trump Organization’s document retention policies. James is investigating the Trump Organization’s business practices. Trump’s legal...
POTUS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhys Darby
Person
Ike Barinholtz
Person
George Floyd
Person
Cristela Alonzo
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Alyson Hannigan
Person
Lior Raz
Person
Martin Lawrence
Person
Kenya Barris
Person
Keanu
Person
Rob Riggle
Person
Tracee Ellis Ross
Person
Niecy Nash
Person
Paul Walter Hauser
Person
Samantha Bee
Person
Jon M. Chu
Person
Michael Showalter
Person
Ed Helms
Person
Anthony Anderson
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Young Sheldon’ Season Ender Dominates Thursday; ‘United States Of Al’ Dips In Series Finale

Click here to read the full article. Thursday night was chock-full of finales, including the Season 5 ender of primetime-winning vet Young Sheldon. Coming after the networks’ Upfronts presentations, the finale-filled Thursday saw the CBS comedy winning both the highest rating of the evening and largest audience. Young Sheldon delivered a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo and 6.73 million viewers, steady from the previous week but just a smidge down from its season premiere in October (0.7, 6.89M).  CBS also bid farewell to United States of Al (0.4, 4.62M), which reached its series finale at 8:30 p.m. The Chuck Lorre comedy,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Pete Davidson Addresses ‘SNL’ Exit In Emotional Message Prior To Airing Of Season 47 Finale

Click here to read the full article. Pete Davidson has taken to Instagram to reflect on his imminent departure from Saturday Night Live. While Davidson does not have an account on the social media platform, he posted a long and emotional message via the account of Dave Sirus, who writes for the show and also worked on his 2020 film, The King of Staten Island. His words accompany a video of him celebrating wrap of production on his first episode of SNL with fellow comic Jerrod Carmichael. “This video was taken 8 years ago. Jerrod sent it to me last night and it...
NFL
Deadline

‘SNL’: Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant & Kyle Mooney To Exit Alongside Pete Davidson As Major Cast Shake-Up Set For Season Finale

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Saturday Night Live is set for its biggest change in a number of years. Deadline understands that a number of long-featured stars including Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson are expected to leave the show at the end of this season. It comes after creator Lorne Michaels admitted that he was expecting this year to be a “year of change” for the show. We hear that there may be a big group goodbye, featuring all four the departees, at the end of tomorrow night’s episode, which is hosted by Natasha Lyonne. It’s not...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Talent Management#Full Frontal#The Artist First Partners
Deadline

Wimbledon Stripped Of Ranking Points By ATP, WTF After Barring Russian & Belarusian Players – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with WTA, ATP, All England Club statements: Exactly one month ago the All England Club, which puts on Wimbledon, announced that in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine it would not allow Russian or Belarusian players to take part in this year’s event. Today, the governing bodies of Men’s and Women’s tennis issued separate statements that come to the same conclusion: Wimbledon will be stripped of its place in the tennis firmament with regard to world rankings. Neither organization will offer points for success at this year’s All England Club event. The...
NFL
Deadline

Hulu Offers Basic Subscription For $1 A Month For First 3 Months

Click here to read the full article. Hulu is offering new and select returning subscribers its basic, ad-supported tier for $1 a month for their first three months. The regular price of the service is $6.99 with ads and $12.99 for the ad-free version. The discount offer, which is tied to National Streaming Day, runs through next Friday, May 27. In reporting its financial results for the quarter ending April 2, Disney said it had 45.6 million Hulu subscribers, including 4.1 million on its live service. Average revenue per subscriber was $12.77 for on-demand Hulu and $88.77 for Hulu + Live TV. During...
NFL
Deadline

Wendy Williams “Not In Agreement” With Court Appointed Financial Guardian; Wells Fargo Behind Leaks, Lawyer Says

Click here to read the full article. Wendy Williams has scored a partial victory in trying to gain access to her bank accounts, but the former daytime talk queen still isn’t able to sign her own checks – and that’s not cool with her. “Please be advised that Wendy is not in agreement with the appointment of a financial guardian by the court,” Williams lawyer LaShawn Thomas said today of a New York Supreme Court judge deciding on May 19 to put a as yet unnamed guardian in charge of her cash until at least July. “Wendy has been very clear...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Colin Cantwell Dies: ‘Star Wars’ Death Star And Spacecraft Designer Was 90

Click here to read the full article. Colin Cantwell, whose design work on the Star Wars spacecraft thrilled generations of moviegoers, died Saturday at his Colorado home. He was 90 and his death was confirmed by Sierra Dall, his long-time partner. Cantwell’s film credits include special photographic effects for 2001: A Space Odyssey, technical dialogue for Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and computer graphics design for WarGames. His Star Wars design and construction credis include the prototypes for the X-wing, TIE fighter, Star Destroyer, and the Death Star. Born in San Francisco, Cantwell graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles with...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
Deadline

Cannes Review: Joel Edgerton & Sean Harris In Thomas M Wright’s ‘The Stranger’

Click here to read the full article. An undercover cop befriends a murder suspect in The Stranger, a taut Australian thriller in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section. Written and directed by Thomas M. Wright (Acute Misfortune), it features excellent performances from Sean Harris and Joel Edgerton, who also serves as producer. The Stranger begins simply enough: two men strike up a conversation on a long bus journey. One is a loner, Henry (a perfectly-cast Harris), the other a new arrival in town, Paul (Steve Mouzakis). Paul needs a friend; Henry needs work. When Paul offers to introduce his new...
NFL
Deadline

‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Star Austin St. John Arrested For Government Pandemic Loan Fraud

Click here to read the full article. Instead of “It’s Morphin’ Time,” an actor on the TV show Mighty Mophin Power Rangers may be doin’ time. Austin St. John, who played the red Power Ranger on the show, which aired from 1993 to 1995, has been charged with others in a scheme to defraud the US government of CARES Act funds. The Dept. of Justice alleges St. John was one of 18 charged with filing fraudulent applications for loans from the Paycheck Protection Program. They then allegedly transferred the money to the scheme’s ringleaders. St. John, whose real name is Jason Geiger, allegedly obtained...
NFL
Deadline

Project Indie Hope Execs, Filmmakers On Challenges & Solutions In The Covid Era – Cannes Video

Click here to read the full article. Formed in April 2021 to help ease the financial challenges placed on independent film productions in the Covid era, Project Indie Hope has launched the non-profit Project Indie Hope Foundation as it looks to expand. Gerry Pass, CEO and founder of Project Indie Hope and Chrome Entertainment, says the organization has already aided almost 200 films in its first year and still has plenty of work to do. Speaking on a panel at the American Pavilion during the Cannes Film Festival this week, Pass and Project Indie Hope’s National Project Manager Charlie Phoenix...
NFL
Deadline

Screen Media Acquires Renny Harlin’s Action Pic ‘The Bricklayer’ Starring Aaron Eckhart & Nina Dobrev – First Look

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Screen Media has acquired North American rights to Renny Harlin’s actioner The Bricklayer from Millennium Films, slating the pic for release in theaters and on VOD next summer. The Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company has also unveiled a new still from the film, starring Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight) and Nina Dobrev (xXx: Return of Xander Cage), which can be found below. In The Bricklayer, someone is blackmailing the CIA—assassinating foreign journalists and making it look like the agency is responsible. As the world begins to unite against the U.S., the CIA...
NFL
Deadline

Roger Ross William’s One Story Up Is A Powerhouse Production Company Giving Hope To BIPOC Talent — Deadline Disruptors

Click here to read the full article. A few years ago, as filmmaker Roger Ross Williams contemplated founding his own production company, he experienced a Field of Dreams kind of vision: “If you build it, they will come.” The revelation took place far from the Iowa cornfields of the movie. “I was actually walking by this big, empty office space in Brooklyn,” Williams recalled, “and I thought, ‘Wow, that’s a great office space. I should rent it to start my company.’ I thought that renting the office space would force me to fill it.” Fill it he did, first with edit...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

‘This Is Us’ Series Finale Photos: The Pearsons Gather One Last Time To Pay Tribute To Rebecca

Click here to read the full article. The end is near for NBC’s celebrated family drama This Is Us, and NBC has released first-look images for the May 24 series finale, “Us.” In it, The Big Three and their families are seen wearing black as they gather for Rebecca’s funeral. There are photos of Randall and Kate eulogizing their mom, Kevin is seen having a nice interaction with uncle Nicky, Randall is sharing a moment with Deja, who is expecting his first grandchild, there is a final KaToby pic, and The Big Three spend some time together sitting on the steps...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Henry Eikenberry, Henry Zaga, Thomas Sadoski, Laila Robins Among Those Rounding Out Apple Anthology Series ‘Crowded Room’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Henry Eikenberry (Euphoria), Henry Zaga (Beyond the Universe), Thomas Sadoski (Life in Pieces), Will Chase (Dopesick), Laila Robins (The Walking Dead), Sam Vartholomeos (Bridge and Tunnel) and Levon Hawke have joined Tom Holland in The Crowded Room, Apple’s seasonal anthology series from Akiva Goldsman and New Regency. In addition to Holland, they join previously cast Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Christopher Abbot, Emma Laird, Jason Isaacs and Lior Raz. Written and executive produced by Goldsman and directed by Kornel Mundruczo, The Crowded Room explores inspirational stories of those who have struggled with mental illness...
NFL
Deadline

Ethan Coen Speaks On Reasons For Hiatus From Filmmaking & Return With Cannes Doc ‘Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind’

Click here to read the full article. Four-time Oscar winner Ethan Coen has spoken out about the reasons behind his recent hiatus from filmmaking, as well as his return with the documentary Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind, which makes its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday. Coen had been making films with his brother Joel for decades by the time news broke that he wouldn’t be involved with his recent Apple feature The Tragedy of Macbeth—spurring curiosity as to whether he might be done with filmmaking for good. The split of the iconic Coen Brothers, behind such...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

84K+
Followers
29K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy