Anna Louise Cornetet Bohl, 88, of Mt. Orab passed away on May 11, 2022 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Elizabeth (Mangus) Cornetet, 1 daughter Cynthia Hines,2 sons Frederick and Richard Berry , 2 sisters and 2 brothers. She is survived by 1 sister Carol Jean Acree, 4 grandchildren,10 great grandchildren, and 8 great great grandchildren.

