ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, CO

Brett Eskam, Adams County Deputy, One Of 2 Facing Charges After Young Daughter’s Gun Death

By Jesse Sarles
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

(CBS4) – An Adams County Sheriff’s sergeant has been charged in a criminal case in Frederick where his 3-year-old daughter died after getting shot earlier this month. Brett Eskam, the deputy, and Elaine Eskam have each been charged in Weld County Court with 6 counts of unlawful storage of a firearm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wf5yp_0fjiGlNk00

(credit: CBS)

Frederick police responded to an emergency call about a shooting in a home at 6823 2nd Street. The toddler — Avery Elaine Eskam — later died at the hospital, on May 8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1byEEW_0fjiGlNk00

(credit: CBS)

The Eskams are both scheduled to appear in court in July.

The Longmont Times-Call reported that Elaine was also a parent of Avery.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Convicted Wife-Killer Harold Henthorn Back In Court, Claims Attorney ‘Sold Me Down The River’

(CBS4) – Harold Henthorn, convicted of murdering his second wife, Toni Henthorn, in 2012, will be appearing in a federal courtroom in Denver this week asking that his conviction be thrown out and that he get a new trial, claiming his trial attorney “acted in his own self-interest, was dishonest” and committed fraud in the course of defending Henthorn. Harold and Toni Henthorn (credit CBS) His trial attorney, Craig Truman, told CBS4, “We never talk about our cases outside of court.” Henthorn has accused Truman of “ineffective assistance of counsel.” A federal jury convicted Henthorn of pushing his second wife, Toni, off a...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Frederick, CO
Adams County, CO
Crime & Safety
Frederick, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Adams County, CO
CBS Denver

Three People Taken To Hospital After Gunfight In Aurora Parking Lot

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Three people suffered serious injuries during a shooting that took place in an Aurora parking lot Sunday afternoon, according to the Aurora Police Department. The shooting was the result of a dispute at the Park Place at Expo Apartments located at 10623 East Exposition Avenue. (credit: CBS) All three people are expected to survive their shooting injuries, APD stated in a Twitter message. Circumstances leading up to the shooting are still being determined. Suspect descriptions are still being obtained. Anyone that witnessed this incident, or has information, can call 303.627.3100 or contact Crime Stoppers. — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) May 22, 2022 One of those people was taken from the scene in an ambulance, per APD. The others drove themselves or were driven to hospitals. (credit: CBS)   (credit: CBS)
AURORA, CO
1310kfka.com

Man killed in crash in Loveland

A North Carolina man is killed in a crash in Loveland. It happened at Lincoln Avenue and 42nd Street Southeast Friday morning. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports police say a pick-up truck veered off the roadway, went over the median and crashed into another pick-up truck that was stopped at a redlight. The driver who was stopped at the redlight was taken to the hospital, where he died. It’s unclear whether the other driver will face charges. For the full story, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/
LOVELAND, CO
i-70scout.com

Sheriff’s Office Asking for Help Finding Victims

CENTENNIAL- On May 18, 2022, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested ERIK OLDHAM, age 37, on the charges of. 18-3-405.3 (1)(2) Sexual Assault on a Child (Position of Trust) F3 18-3-403(1.5) Unlawful Sexual Contact F4. 18-3-305(1) Enticement of a Child F4. 18-2-101 Criminal Attempt F4. OLDHAM was the owner and...
CENTENNIAL, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Weld County Court#The Longmont Times Call
1310kfka.com

Adams Co. deputy, wife charged in fatal shooting of 3-year-old daughter

An Adams County deputy and his wife have been charged in the death of their 3-year-old girl. Sgt. Brett Eskam and Elaine Eskam face six counts of unlawful storage of a firearm. Police said their 3-year-old daughter, Avery, died of a gunshot wound she suffered at their Frederick home on Mother’s Day weekend. Eskam remains on bereavement leave from the department. The couple is due in court in July.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
i-70scout.com

Nephew Convicted of Stealing More Than $100,000 from Disabled Aunt

Brighton, CO — Today, 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason is announcing the At-Risk Theft conviction of Hilario Morehouse, 42. An Adams County Jury found Morehouse guilty on Friday, May 13, 2022, after five days of trial. In 2008, Hilario Morehouse became the legal guardian and power of attorney...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Weld County couple charged in child's shooting death

Prosecutors have charged an Adams County sheriff's deputy and his wife in connection with the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old girl. Elaine and Brett Eskam each face six counts of unlawful storage of a firearm, according to the 19th Judicial District Attorney's Office. The shooting occurred just before 11 a.m. May 8 in Frederick. Officers found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, prosecutors said. Brett Eskam is still employed by the Adams County Sheriff's Office and is on bereavement leave, said Adam Sherman, a spokesman for the department. Sherman said the agency will conduct an internal investigation. The Eskams are scheduled to appear in court July 18.
WELD COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KKTV

Colorado law enforcement officer charged in daughter’s shooting death

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado law enforcement officer and his wife are both charged in the recent shooting death of their young daughter. Police rushed to a home in the Front Range town of Frederick on May 8 after getting a 911 call reporting a shooting. They found a 3-year-old child suffering critical injuries. Despite life-saving efforts at a nearby hospital, she later died. She has since been identified as Avery Elaine Eskam.
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Speeding Car Hits RTD Bus In Denver For Second Straight Morning

DENVER (CBS4) – An unidentified driver died Sunday following a fiery, pre-dawn collision between a speeding car and a bus from the Regional Transportation District that was carrying passengers. It was the second consecutive day an RTD bus was struck by a speeding car, and the second consecutive day the car driver was killed as a result. RELATED  Kidnapping Suspect Pursued By Police Dies After Colliding With RTD Bus  Sunday’s crash was reported shortly after 4 a.m. at the intersection of Chambers Road and 40th Avenue. A spokesman for RTD, Austin Nettleton, said the Route 42 bus had a green arrow for a left...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Plane Crashes In North Broomfield Neighborhood, Misses Houses

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency responders have arrived Sunday at the scene of a single-engine plane crash at the Anthem Ranch neighborhood in north Broomfield. Two people aboard the plane have been declared deceased, per a fire department spokesperson. (credit: CBS) Sara Farris of North Metro Fire Rescue District told CBS4 that the plane did not hit any homes and there are no reports of injuries from residents in the area. Police and fire on scene of a single engine plane crash in the Anthem Ranch neighborhood, near Lowell Blvd and Las Brisas Drive. @NMFirePIO on scene and will provide updates. Please avoid the...
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

Broomfield Neighbors Rush To Scene Of Small Plane Crash In Their Neighborhood But Find No Survivors

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) — Broomfield’s Anthem Ranch Neighborhood is sandwiched between Erie Municipal Airport and Rocky Mountain Regional Airport. That’s why Barbara Huntington and her husband are used to hearing planes in her neighborhood, but Sunday morning her husband was working in their garage when heard a sound that was a little different. Barbara Huntington (credit: CBS) RELATED: Plane Crashes In North Broomfield Neighborhood, Misses Houses “He heard the sound of an engine louder than maybe normal then heard the crash,” Barbara said. A small plane had crashed several houses away. Barbara, her husband and a neighbor rushed to the scene. They were the...
BROOMFIELD, CO
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 killed after plane crashes in Denver-area neighborhood

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Two people died Sunday afternoon when a single-engine plane crashed in Broomfield, Colorado’s Anthem Ranch neighborhood, emergency officials confirmed. According to a spokesperson with the North Metro Fire Rescue District, only two people were aboard the Piper 32-260 , and both died in the crash, KCNC-TV reported.
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
44K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy