Brett Eskam, Adams County Deputy, One Of 2 Facing Charges After Young Daughter’s Gun Death

(CBS4) – An Adams County Sheriff’s sergeant has been charged in a criminal case in Frederick where his 3-year-old daughter died after getting shot earlier this month. Brett Eskam, the deputy, and Elaine Eskam have each been charged in Weld County Court with 6 counts of unlawful storage of a firearm.

Frederick police responded to an emergency call about a shooting in a home at 6823 2nd Street. The toddler — Avery Elaine Eskam — later died at the hospital, on May 8.

The Eskams are both scheduled to appear in court in July.

The Longmont Times-Call reported that Elaine was also a parent of Avery.