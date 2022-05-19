Democratic Disney vs. Republican Disney

Disney+ just announced a release date for Zombies 3. Fans can look forward to the Disney Channel favorite landing on their streaming platform July 15. Interestingly, this is a departure as the other two Zombies movies fell into the Disney Channel Original Movie bucket. People loved these projects and there's some new surprises this time around. Aliens are here now and RuPaul Charles is providing the voice of "The Mothership." For the cable-watchers, there will be a special "lost song" version of the movie debuting on August 12. Fans can look forward to eight new song and dance numbers in Zombies 3. Hasbro will also be releasing new toys based on the franchise. This is a massive franchise for Disney now as both Zombies and Zombies 2 were the #1 ranked movie among kids 6-11 and tweens 9-14 in the years that they debuted. (That's according to Nielsen Media Research.)

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO