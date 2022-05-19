ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

New Mexico Closes National Forests, Could Colorado Do The Same?

By Alan Gionet
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Fires and dry weather are forcing a severe move in New Mexico and questions about whether the same thing might be needed here. The US Forest Service will implement a full closure of several national forest areas including the Santa Fe National Forest starting Thursday, May 19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Khb5U_0fjiDvzz00

(credit: CBS)

It means recreation sites like campgrounds, roads, trails and trailheads will be closed to the general public.

“It’s not taken lightly a lot of factors are considered,” said Donna Nemeth, the US Forest Service’s press officer in Colorado about such decisions. “We understand that people want to use and should their public lands But it has to be safe.”

But it affects a lot of people and especially small communities around forest lands who gain economic benefit from them.

“So they’ve got a big job trying to maintain the forest so we’re all safe,” said Mark Turner, a veteran outfitter who runs Big Game Adventures in Idaho Springs where his family first arrived back in 1897. “I spent a lifetime doing this, I guess I’ve been in this for 30 years.”

He earns a living guiding hunters to take game in national forests. Being a good steward of the land is a critical part of his business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XkpcK_0fjiDvzz00

(credit: CBS)

“We understand that when we take the responsibility of being out there.” He’s dealt with closures due to fires. “We were actually over in Grand County when that big fire was going and we had some clients and they had shut down some of the main access roads.”

He understands the limited access, but it can cot people like outfitters money, “Well I don’t know that there is an alternative,” he added. But when lands are closed, it can mean loss of opportunity for hunters who have drawn tags to hunt game. “Some of those licenses take 20 plus years to draw, so it affects them too.”

There were closures of the Arapaho and Roosevelt National forests at the time of the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires in 2020 in Colorado.

Among the criteria for deciding closures says Nemeth is, “Weather, fire behavior, the number of firefighting resources available to assist if needed.”

Plus other considerations like fuel moisture levels in both live and dead fuels, current and predicted fire behavior and the fire danger rating. That rating has arrived with the inclusion of a calculation called the “energy release component.” It considers live and dead fuel moisture levels and estimates the intensity of a potential fire.

More people in the forests have created more danger. In his years there Turner has seen more of people having fires on days when there are burn bans.

“Unfortunately we’ve got more and more people pouring into the hills, hiking the trails and you know. Our county right now is under a fire ban and a shooting ban. Because we have a lot of shooters come up and shoot on National forest land.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=293jv7_0fjiDvzz00

(credit: CBS)

He hopes people will learn about the dangers they create.

“Everybody likes to go out and have a campfire and roast a marshmallow, but be smart about it,” he said. “Let’s think about who we’re affecting and what we’re affecting. I mean it affects everything.”

Comments / 14

Jonny Bravo
3d ago

can we get slightly more in depth on what forests are being closed ? instead of just saying and others ...poor reporting.

Reply
3
Related
OutThere Colorado

The wild 'Wild West' road trip around Colorado

From ghost towns to gold mines to century-old saloons, the Wild West era is alive and well in the mountains of Colorado. Follow this road trip to see the same sights as cowboys, outlaws and famed western characters such as Doc Holliday. Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum. There’s no better way...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

May storm dumps big snow in Colorado

Colorado posted some impressive snow totals from the wet spring storm on Saturday.Why it matters: Hundreds of thousands of Xcel Energy customers lost power and downed tree limbs littered Denver metro neighborhoods.Others braved tough road conditions to make it to the ski slopes.What to know: Temperatures and snowfall set records in many areas, the National Weather Service reports. Here are some notable totals:Floyd Hill: 24 inchesRocky Mountain National Park: 23.8 inchesCripple Creek: 20 inchesWoodland Park 18 inchesKen Caryl: 17.7 inchesGenesee: 17 inchesAurora: 5 inchesBoulder: 4.5 inchesDenver (downtown): 2.6 inchesOur thought bubble: If you didn't like the snow, blame me. I put away the snow shovel last week, jinxing us all.I've lived here long enough to know better. Now I'm paying for it with a $1,000 bill to remove broken tree limbs in my yard.
COLORADO STATE
krwg.org

Fronteras 1212- Issues Facing Ranchers in New Mexico

Leaders with the New Mexico Cattle Growers' Association share more about issues facing ranchers in New Mexico. Loren Patterson, President and Bronson Corn, President-Elect of the organization share their perspectives on what ranchers in New Mexico face on a daily basis.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
City
Idaho Springs, CO
City
Denver, CO
State
Idaho State
Local
Colorado Government
krwg.org

High Winds Fan Wildfires in New Mexico, Texas, and Colorado

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — More than 5,000 firefighters are battling. multiple wild fires in dry, windy weather across the Southwest. The. fires include one that has destroyed dozens of structures in western. Texas and another that is picking up steam again in New Mexico. Evacuation orders remained in place...
TEXAS STATE
Westword

Reader: Want Good Green Chile? Drive to New Mexico

As the temperature dropped, our interest in green chile rose...and we quickly looked up our Ten Places to Get the Best Green Chile in Denver. Our favorites range all over, both in location and style. Some are lean, hot and spicy, while others come out on top for their deep, rich flavor and prominent roasted notes. There are thick, gravy-like versions, and others that eat more like a stew. But each and every one provides the kind of comforting, warming bite we hunger for when the weather cools down.
DENVER, CO
UPI News

Colorado blasted with late-spring snowfall

It's been two days since AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures were in the 90-degree range in many parts of Colorado, including the Denver metro area, but the late-spring surge of warmth now seems like a distant memory in the state. As of Saturday morning, locales across the state were covered in...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Forests#Us Forest Service#The Us Forest Service#Big Game Adventures
1230 ESPN

New Concealed Carry Law in Denver Colorado Angers Gun Owners

Gun owners in Denver, Colorado are fighting a losing battle for their right to carry firearms in the city. A new city ordinance in Denver, Colorado was recently signed by Mayor Michael B. Hancock that prohibits gun owners from carrying concealed firearms in city parks, and city-owned or leased buildings.
DENVER, CO
Idaho State Journal

Two grizzlies euthanized after frequently seeking food in East Idaho residential neighborhoods

ISLAND PARK — On May 21, Idaho Fish and Game in cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service euthanized a sow grizzly and a yearling male after they had become food-conditioned and increasingly sought out human food sources. The sow and yearling began frequenting residential neighborhoods where they became habituated to human food sources after receiving multiple food rewards from porches, unsecured garbage cans and vehicles. The sow grizzly was originally captured and relocated in 2020 following multiple food related conflicts. Subsequently, in 2021...
ISLAND PARK, ID
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Uncover Your Plants, Widespread Frost And Freeze Threat Is Over

DENVER (CBS4) – You can finally uncover the plants you’ve been looking after for the last few days. The threat for a widespread frost or freeze is over. (credit: CBS) Temperatures overnight and early Sunday morning didn’t get as low as anticipated in many areas thanks to some cloud cover. Most places only fell into the mid to upper 30s on the eastern plains. It will stay cool through Tuesday with a warming trend expected to get underway on Wednesday. Although temps will be below average for the next few days we aren’t expecting any more freezing temperatures across the lower elevations of eastern and western Colorado, including around metro Denver.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Colorado Snowstorm Aftermath: What To Do With All Those Broken Branches!?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)- Like many in Jefferson County, Ryan Witt heard the trees around him in Arvada breaking overnight because of the weight from Friday’s snow. “All night we were hearing stuff fall,” he said. He didn’t realize how bad the situation was until his wife saw their front yard, where a huge tree had spit and fallen into the street. (credit: CBS) “She was like, Oh, that’s a big one,” Ryan said. Just down the street his neighbor had a branch fall on his truck. “I’m not too worried about the camper top. It didn’t seem like it broke the windshield or anything,” the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

More people want to live in this Colorado than anywhere else in country, says report

In case you missed it, Colorado Springs was ranked as the second-best place to live in the country on this year's 'best places' list, published by US News and World Report. Taking a look at America's 150 most populous metro areas, the annual report ranks each spot based on a number of categories, one of which is 'desirability' – in other words, how much people want to live in a certain place. While Colorado Springs ended up in second overall (and first in the state),...
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: On the Sky Railway to Lamy

LAMY, N.M. — In this Celebrate New Mexico story, Todd Kurtz shows us the newest attraction in central New Mexico, the Sky Railway running from Santa Fe to Lamy. The 141-year-old rail line is helping revive the train depot. Money is also being invested into the historic restaurant in Lamy, the Legal Tender Saloon.
LAMY, NM
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Attention Turns To Widespread Freeze Saturday Night As Storm Departs

DENVER (CBS4) – A potent and unusually cold late May snowstorm will leave Colorado today after dropping more than a foot of snow on the higher elevations to the west and south of Denver. Some parts of Summit County, Jefferson County and Douglas County reported 15 to 20 inches of snow! A fair amount of moisture remains in the atmosphere over northern and central Colorado and with daytime heating we’ll see some unstable air develop. This will create a few rain or snow showers but we aren’t expecting anything widespread or organized after the band of snow on the southeast plains...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Late May Storm Drops 1 To 2 Feet Of Snow Outside Of Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A cold and wet storm moved into Colorado on Friday with some much needed rain and snow. The heaviest precipitation fell along the Front Range with several places reporting over a foot of snow in the higher elevations outside of Denver. 20-21 inches of snow around Greenland in Douglas County. (credit: Michael Golembeski) 18.2″ – near Black Forest 18.0″ – Larkspur 17.5″ – Breckenridge 17.5″ – near Monument 17.0″ – outside of Bailey 16.8″ – near Copper Mountain 16.8″ – outside of Ward 15.6″ – Berthoud Pass 15.5″ – Aspen Park 15.5″ – south of Evergreen 14.4″ – near Loveland Pass 14.0″ – Marshdale 13.8″ – Rosita 13.2″ – near Guanella Pass 12.0″ – Ponderosa Park 10.7″ – Coal Creek Canyon 10.0″ – Highlands Ranch 10.0″ – west side of Castle Rock 9.9″ – Evergreen 9.5″ – north of Colorado Springs 8.5″ – south of Parker 8.0″ – Crook 7.8″ – Pinewood Springs 7.6″ – southwest of Lone Tree 7.2″ – near Cameron Pass 7.2″ – Sedalia 4.8″ – Louisville 3.3″ – northwest of Boulder 2.3″ – northeast Thornton 2.0″ – CBS4 2.0″ – Ridgway 1.0″ – Denver Int’l Airport
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
44K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy