ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nyack, NY

2nd racist incident at sports event between Nyack, Pearl River sparks outrage

ABCNY
ABCNY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DHS2O_0fjiDRiJ00

For the second time this year, a Rockland County community has had to take action after a racist incident during a school sporting event.

Back in February, during a varsity basketball game at Pearl River High School, fans made monkey noises as Black Nyack players shot free throws.

Then, this week at a middle school track meet in Suffern, a seventh grader from Pearl River Middle school allegedly used a racial slur against a competing athlete from Nyack Middle School.

ALSO READ | New York high court to determine if Bronx Zoo elephant is a person

The case could have implications for zoo animals across the U.S.

Officials from both schools have released statements.

"The Nyack School District and Board of Education have been made aware of another incident of reported racist behavior displayed by Pearl River students, this time towards our modified track team members," Superintendent Eudes Budhai wrote. "Our district is pressing for expedited action and accountability from the Pearl River School District while exploring all legal recourse possible to safeguard our athletes from any future acts of racism and emotional harm. In addition to this, we are also exploring all options available through Section 1 Athletics and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHAA). We thank the Nyack/Valley Cottage community for continuing to support our athletes and all of our courageous, resilient students through this tremendously challenging period. Together, we remain grounded in dignity, respect and equity. We are Nyack Strong."

Pearl River Superintendent Dr. Marco Pochintesta also addressed the community.

"These offensive and unacceptable actions are hurtful and have led to serious consequences for those responsible," he wrote. "While we have identified and held accountable the students involved, I know this behavior in no way reflects the true character of our school community and we have zero tolerance for such hateful thinking. We are reminded that we all have an obligation to not only confront racism when it occurs, but also to implement programs and allocate appropriate resources to prevent its continuation in our district. We must reiterate how absolutely essential it is to the core values of our school community that all persons be treated with the dignity and respect they deserve."

He said the district is moving ahead with steps indicated in the Board of Education policy on Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity in Education
adopted on April 12, 2022, which calls for the creation of an Equity Task Force to ensure that schools and classrooms can be places where all students feel safe, welcomed and accepted.

"The work of addressing these incidents is challenging and necessary," he wrote. "However, our greatest challenge and best path forward in creating inclusive, safe and respectful environments in our schools and across our programs is recognizing and understanding what fuels this hateful behavior and what can be done to prevent it in the future."

Three months later however, it is still in the planning stages. That's not good enough says the head of the local branch of the NAACP.

"If you are going to create something and this means so much to you and you think this is very horrific and it's traumatizing and you know all these things, then you need to be on the ball, it happened February 9 and we're now in May," said Nicole Hines of the NAACP.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day also addressed the situation.

"For the second time in less than four months, racist behavior was exhibited by Pearl River High School students during a recent athletic event against Nyack High School," he wrote. "As a former youth coach, I'm very disappointed to learn that more racist taunts were made during a school track meet, and I strongly condemn this appalling behavior which has no place in our community. I urge the school district to hold these individuals accountable. As I stated back in February, the actions of a few does not define the mindset of the many but we all have a responsibility to speak out against any, and all, acts of intolerance."

ALSO READ | Homemade baby formula could be dangerous: What parents can do amid shortage

Experts warn against making your own baby formula and diluting baby formula if your supply is low.

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 31

1eyepolarbear
6d ago

Want to get Pearl River's attention on their childish racist actions ? Expell their entire sports program from competition. That should send a clear message to the school and parents.

Reply(3)
20
Beau TripleMills Williams
6d ago

grew up in Rockland County and everyone knew Pear River was racist. Also knew their sports teams sucked🖕🏾💯

Reply(2)
10
Related
norwoodnews.org

Elections 2022: Biaggi Changes Course, Announces Campaign for NY Congressional District 17

Democratic State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (S.D. 34) announced a change in her bid to become a New York congresswoman on Tuesday, May 24, as she unveiled that she had switched her candidacy for Congress in the upcoming New York Democratic primary from New York’s third congressional district (NY-3) to New York’s seventeenth congressional district (NY-17), setting the scene for another showdown between who some voters see as a moderate, establishment, Democratic incumbent and a progressive Democratic challenger.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suffern, NY
Pearl River, NY
Sports
Nyack, NY
Society
City
Bronx, NY
County
Rockland County, NY
Rockland County, NY
Society
City
Pearl River, NY
City
Nyack, NY
Nyack, NY
Sports
Pearl River, NY
Society
Rockland County, NY
Sports
CBS New York

NYS cancels U.S. History and Government Regents exam

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- There has been another decision to cancel a New York State Regents exam. But this time it has nothing to do with COVID-19.The state Department of Education is cancelling next week's U.S. History and Government exam.CBS2's Tony Aiello has more on the reason why it is connected to the mass shooting in Buffalo.Eleventh graders at White Plains High School got the news on Tuesday afternoon. The statewide June 1 exam is no more."Yeah, a bit of a surprise, but, you know, the last three years have been surprises," White Plains High history chairman Richard Dillon said.Dillon...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Event#Sporting Event#Racial Injustice#Racism#Pearl River High School#Pearl River Middle#Nyack Middle School#Board Of Education#Section 1 Athletics
Hudson Valley Post

2 Newburgh Men Guilty of Murdering Young Woman in New Windsor

A second Newburgh man was found guilty of the gruesome death of a young woman in New Windsor. Newburgh, New York Man Found Guilty of Murder in New Windsor. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 50-year-old Cornelius Stubbs of Newburgh was convicted following a jury trial in the Orange County Court of all charges against him including murder in the first degree.
NEW WINDSOR, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Rondout Valley Teacher Killed In ‘Horrific’ Head-On Crash

Two elderly Hudson Valley residents were involved in a head-on rush-hour crash. One woman, a teacher in the area, was killed in the crash. On Friday, May 20, detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office reported a fatal motor vehicle accident in the Town of Marbletown. On Thursday, May 19,...
fox40jackson.com

New York City doesn’t deserve NYPD, the finest police in the world

New York City is served by the finest police department in the world – a department it hardly deserves. Back during the early 1990’s, as the beleaguered city was reeling from decades’ worth of criminal siege, the New York City Police Department systematically disassembled the myth that crime and disorder were endemic. Block by block, cops wrested back control, and in 2013, then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg proudly proclaimed New York America’s “safest big city.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
News 12

VIDEO: 3 men wanted for attack of woman in the Bronx

Police need help IDing and finding three individuals that are connected to the assault of a 37-year-old woman last Wednesday in the Bronx. According to police, the assault took place Wednesday night on the northwest corner of Lydig Avenue and White Plains Road. Police say the three suspects and the...
BRONX, NY
hofstra.edu

Proud Boys Rally on LI

Professor of Education Alan Singer was featured in a PIX11 segment about a recent rally held on Long Island by the Proud Boys, which has been accused by civil rights organizations of being a hate group. Professor Singer discussed the local history of hate groups, like the Proud Boys, Nazis and the Klu Klux Klan, and their public displays.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
106K+
Followers
12K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy