News and Press Releases

(Fayetteville, N.C.) – Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Recreation (FCPR) pools will open for the season on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, providing opportunities for families and individuals this summer at four different aquatic facilities across Fayetteville and Cumberland County.

Until pools close on Labor Day, Monday, September 5, regular operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday 1 - 6 p.m. Special holiday hours will be in effect for Memorial Day, June 20, and Labor Day with the pools open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Pool fees are $1 for residents aged 12 and under and $2 for residents aged 13 and older. Non-residents are also able to use FCPR pools for $2 age 12 and under and $4 age 13 and older.

FCPR also currently operates 11 splash pads with one opening at Lake Rim soon. Splash pads opened May 1 and will remain in operation until September 30. Currently, regular operating hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday from 2 - 6 p.m. Beginning June 1, splash pads will remain open through 7 p.m. Splash pads are free for use. Several splash pads are located outside schools, schedules for those splash pads are posted online.

More information about aquatic facility locations, fees and operating hours, including pools and splash pads, is available at fcpr.us/aquatics.

FCPR also offers youth swim camps throughout the summer. Swim camps run weekly from May 30 until August 5. Registration is available at fcpr.us or at your local recreation center.

FCPR continues to consider candidates for seasonal lead lifeguard and lifeguard positions. Applications can be completed online at fayettevillenc.gov/jobs. Email Athletic Program Coordinator Elise Shank EliseShank@FayettevilleNC.gov or call 910-433-1395 with questions.

These programs are great ways to meet new neighbors or friends and can help residents and visitors of all ages meet their fitness goals staying active during the summer months.

