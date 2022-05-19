ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Jimbo Fisher Says He Will Not Take Saban’s Calls: ‘We’re Done’

By Joseph Salvador
 3 days ago

The Texas A&M coach effectively ended his relationship with Saban on Thursday.

During his scathing response to Alabama coach Nick Saban , Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher effectively—and very publicly—ended whatever relationship the two had. Fisher was responding to Saban’s claim that the Aggies “ bought every player on their team ” and was asked if the two had spoken since his Wednesday comments.

He said he hasn’t had any contact with Saban despite the fact that he’s received several calls from him.

“We’re done,” Fisher said. “He shows you who he is.”

During his Thursday press conference, he said Saban is a “narcissist” and called his comments “despicable,” “a shame” and “disgusting.” He also said the Aggies have done all their recruiting legally and denied the accusations .

Fisher was an assistant coach under Saban while he was at LSU and the two have been peers in the SEC for some time. But it now appears their relationship may be fractured beyond repair. Fisher also insinuated that Saban has a dirty past and asked reporters to do some digging.

“Some people think they’re God,” Fisher said. “Go dig into how God did his deal. You may find out about a guy, a lot of things you don’t want to know. We build him up to be the czar of football. Go dig into his past.”

Comments / 15

jawja boi
3d ago

jimbo news flash. they've been digging on Saban way longer than anyone else and has yet to find anything! he's exposing you is all. jimbos name doesn't bring in recruits alone. that's why Florida State fell off. it's the money jimbo keep it real with yourself🤦

D.O.G
3d ago

CfB is a farce! Until they stop Saban from running a pro combine it'll continue to be the mob

James Chandler
3d ago

jimbo is a shister and keaves college programs in shambles.. The proof is in the pudding

