Jimbo Fisher Says He Will Not Take Saban’s Calls: ‘We’re Done’

The Texas A&M coach effectively ended his relationship with Saban on Thursday.

During his scathing response to Alabama coach Nick Saban , Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher effectively—and very publicly—ended whatever relationship the two had. Fisher was responding to Saban’s claim that the Aggies “ bought every player on their team ” and was asked if the two had spoken since his Wednesday comments.

He said he hasn’t had any contact with Saban despite the fact that he’s received several calls from him.

“We’re done,” Fisher said. “He shows you who he is.”

During his Thursday press conference, he said Saban is a “narcissist” and called his comments “despicable,” “a shame” and “disgusting.” He also said the Aggies have done all their recruiting legally and denied the accusations .

Fisher was an assistant coach under Saban while he was at LSU and the two have been peers in the SEC for some time. But it now appears their relationship may be fractured beyond repair. Fisher also insinuated that Saban has a dirty past and asked reporters to do some digging.

“Some people think they’re God,” Fisher said. “Go dig into how God did his deal. You may find out about a guy, a lot of things you don’t want to know. We build him up to be the czar of football. Go dig into his past.”

