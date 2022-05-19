ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawley Hammers Energy Secretary on Gas Prices: 'Your Answers Are Insulting'

By Alex J. Rouhandeh
Newsweek
 3 days ago
"With all due respect Madame Secretary, that's utter nonsense," Hawley said in response to Granholm pinning gas prices on Vladimir Putin's invasion of...

Randy
3d ago

She is an incompetent as is the rest of the administration. She has no clue what energy is or why it’s important. Based on performance if she had a real job she would be fired.

rick smith
3d ago

How can we go from energy independence to 5 to 10 dollars a gallon, unless that was their intentions???? Get these CLOWNS out of our government!!!!!

Otoya Yamaguchi
3d ago

She’s already laughed in the faces of the American people on national television before, what can she do worse now?

Fox News

Sen. Josh Hawley introduces bill to dissolve Biden's 'unconstitutional' DHS disinformation board

FIRST ON FOX: Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley is introducing a bill Wednesday that would immediately dissolve President Biden's Department of Homeland Security (DHS) disinformation board, which includes removing the executive director position currently held by the new controversial director, Nina Jankowicz. The Missouri Republican's legislation is aimed at immediately dissolving...
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s what Delta Force vets say you should do if US is invaded

In an interview with the Daily Caller published Thursday, veterans of the U.S. Army’s elite Delta Force unit shared their advice on how U.S. citizens should respond if the U.S. is ever invaded by a hostile foreign power. Daily Caller sports and entertainment editor David Hookstead and his panel...
Toni Koraza

California to Face a Devastating Crisis

Seeing the somewhat terrifying images of Lake Mead at its all-time low brings a lot of concern for the availability of drinking water in the future. Coupled with that, many other factors affect how much freshwater we will have and food availability. From drought conditions to disruptions in supply chains, a food shortage is a real possibility.
Newsweek

