Hawley Hammers Energy Secretary on Gas Prices: 'Your Answers Are Insulting'
"With all due respect Madame Secretary, that's utter nonsense," Hawley said in response to Granholm pinning gas prices on Vladimir Putin's invasion of...www.newsweek.com
"With all due respect Madame Secretary, that's utter nonsense," Hawley said in response to Granholm pinning gas prices on Vladimir Putin's invasion of...www.newsweek.com
She is an incompetent as is the rest of the administration. She has no clue what energy is or why it’s important. Based on performance if she had a real job she would be fired.
How can we go from energy independence to 5 to 10 dollars a gallon, unless that was their intentions???? Get these CLOWNS out of our government!!!!!
She’s already laughed in the faces of the American people on national television before, what can she do worse now?
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1398