Nearly Half of Republicans Think Non-Citizens Should Have Baby Formula—Poll

By Khaleda Rahman
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
A YouGov survey found most Americans support providing baby formula to infants at the U.S.-Mexico border amid a nationwide...

Comments

slew foot
4d ago

the point is the Biden administration knew this was coming and stock piled formula for illegals and did nothing to protect Americans

7
19
Brenda
2d ago

Stirring up the pot is all YOU REPUBLICANS KNOW HOW TO DO!!! ABORTIONS, BABY FORMULA, ELECTION FRAUD, WHO'S DOING WHAT TO WHO,....BLAH BLAH BLAH

Reply
5
knife
3d ago

Put America, and Americans first, everybody else...get in line.

1
13
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

DeSantis warns Biden: If you caravan illegal migrants to Florida, we'll reroute them to Delaware

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "The Ingraham Angle Town Hall" in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday to break down Florida's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. RON DESANTIS: It affects everybody. The fentanyl that's coming across the border is affecting every state in this union. That's why the number one cause of death for 18 to 45 is now fentanyl overdoses. We have money in the state budget. I don't have it yet. I'm going to get it within the next few weeks. If Biden is caravanning people into Florida … I think what you're seeing there is these are people that are getting here on their own, which is harder to do if there's a big movement of them, then you can stop at the interstate, and then you can reroute. We want to reroute to Delaware. We think that that's appropriate to be able to do that. So that's what we're going to do.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

5 good things Biden has done for all of us

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings seem to keep dropping and dropping. As a Democrat who voted for the president, I cannot understand why. I certainly understand Americans blaming the person in power, even if they are not responsible for what ails the voter; but if you look at the facts, President Biden and his administration have made a number of positive changes in our nation which will or already have positively impacted voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
