Dad Who 'Bullied' Daughter as a Child Slammed For Telling Her to 'Let Go'
"Broken trust is a very hard thing to repair. As for 'holding a grudge' hold that grudge," one user...www.newsweek.com
"Broken trust is a very hard thing to repair. As for 'holding a grudge' hold that grudge," one user...www.newsweek.com
it is hard to let it go but it sounds like the dad just doesn't understand how to do more to help her feelings over it. He's done everything in his power to fix the relationship. Maria and Stacy are gone, years of counseling. He's apologized. she understands he was wrong. At some point the anger need a to be let go of, the only one hurting is her and dwelling on it is like lemon on a papercut
No it's your dad who's the problem and by him not genuinely acknowledging your feelings he approved of Stacy abusing you ,therapy can remedy many problems but it can't erase memories of constant hurt that never were addressed and still today seem to be brushed off by a father who put his interest ahead of his child Still seek therapy but change your focus from dad to you building a bridge to healing your heart because you can't change your dad's perspective
I hope you can open your heart to your dad someday don't lose that ok he has apologized I understand the pain but move on
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 5