Family Relationships

Dad Who 'Bullied' Daughter as a Child Slammed For Telling Her to 'Let Go'

By Samantha Berlin
 4 days ago
"Broken trust is a very hard thing to repair. As for 'holding a grudge' hold that grudge," one user...

CommonSenseRules
3d ago

it is hard to let it go but it sounds like the dad just doesn't understand how to do more to help her feelings over it. He's done everything in his power to fix the relationship. Maria and Stacy are gone, years of counseling. He's apologized. she understands he was wrong. At some point the anger need a to be let go of, the only one hurting is her and dwelling on it is like lemon on a papercut

Paula Sanders
3d ago

No it's your dad who's the problem and by him not genuinely acknowledging your feelings he approved of Stacy abusing you ,therapy can remedy many problems but it can't erase memories of constant hurt that never were addressed and still today seem to be brushed off by a father who put his interest ahead of his child Still seek therapy but change your focus from dad to you building a bridge to healing your heart because you can't change your dad's perspective

Jesse Grant
3d ago

I hope you can open your heart to your dad someday don't lose that ok he has apologized I understand the pain but move on

The Guardian

My sister had a homophobic outburst when I gave my husband a quick peck. Can I bring this up constructively?

My husband and I have been together for nearly five years, married for two. Last year at a family gathering, my eldest sister witnessed me giving my husband a quick peck on the cheek and flew into a homophobic-tinged rage, accusing us of “rubbing our relationship in her face”. Being a queer couple, I felt like her anger was disproportionate to the level of affection publicly displayed (this was a quick peck, not a prolonged session of tonsil tennis).
TENNIS
