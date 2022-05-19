Bride Banning Sister-in-Law from Wedding for Being Too Pretty Sparks Fury
The bride allegedly told her: "I deserve to be the most beautiful person at my wedding, and you'll spoil that for...www.newsweek.com
The bride allegedly told her: "I deserve to be the most beautiful person at my wedding, and you'll spoil that for...www.newsweek.com
leave the wedding to her. she is the witch. leave it up to the husband if he plans to attend without his wife. going to be very uncomfortable at their family events after this but I learned a long time ago that you are better off without toxic people even if they are family. Sad but your life goes on.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 7