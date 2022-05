Junior dos Santos is in relatively high spirits even after his night ended early in the Eagle FC 47 main event. The former UFC heavyweight champion was performing relatively well through two rounds against Yorgan De Castro on Friday night at FLXcast Arena in Miami before he appeared to dislocate his shoulder throwing a right hand in the third round of the bout. After a brief pause in the action, the fight was called off 35 seconds into Round 3, sending dos Santos to his fifth consecutive defeat.

MIAMI, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO