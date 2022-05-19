St. Anthony Foundation Announces 2022 Healthcare Scholarship Recipients

Three Iowa poultry facilities that were under quarantine following outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) have been released from the heightened restrictions. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig, says, “This is a notable step forward in our state’s collaborative response to avian influenza, but our work is not done. I am extremely proud of our ability to move quickly to implement our response plans that minimize virus spread, protect the health of Iowa’s poultry flocks and ensure farmers can continue farming. Moving forward, the Iowa Department of Agriculture, along with USDA, producers, and other industry stakeholders, will continue efforts to effectively manage this outbreak.” Nineteen flock infections have been identified in Iowa since March 1, with the most recent one on May 2 in Bremer County. Following this announcement, facilities in Franklin, Hamilton, and Humboldt Counties can resume the movement of poultry and poultry products on or off the affected premises. More than a dozen other facilities, including sites in Buena Vista, Guthrie, and Sac Counties, remain under quarantine protocols, but those are expected to be lifted as soon as requirements are met. Those requirements include cleaning, disinfecting, and environmental sampling. According to the USDA, more than 13.3 million birds have been euthanized in Iowa due to HPAI.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO