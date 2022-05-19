ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Anthony, IA

St. Anthony Foundation Announces 2022 Healthcare Scholarship Recipients

By Nathan Konz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Anthony Foundation announced yesterday (Wednesday) the recipients of nearly $23,000 in scholarships to local students. Development Director, Trish Roberts, says, “Each year, St. Anthony Foundation is honored to award scholarships to deserving students with the goal of encouraging west-central Iowa students to continue an education in healthcare. We are...

Crawford County Man Wins $30,000 on Lottery Scratch Game

A Crawford County man has won $30,000 in lottery prizes. On Thursday, Ray Gorden of Arion won the 125th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s bonus crossword scratch game. Gorden purchased his winning ticket at Ettlemans Town and County in Dow City and claimed his prize in Storm Lake at the lottery’s regional office. The Iowa Lottery started in 1985, and players have won more than $5.1 billion in prizes. The lottery has raised more the $2.2 billion for state programs. It proceeds to help in multiple ways, such as the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund and families of peace officers, firefighters, and corrections employees who died in the line of duty.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA
Iowa Dept. Of Agriculture Begins Lifting Restrictions On Some Poultry Facilities

Three Iowa poultry facilities that were under quarantine following outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) have been released from the heightened restrictions. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig, says, “This is a notable step forward in our state’s collaborative response to avian influenza, but our work is not done. I am extremely proud of our ability to move quickly to implement our response plans that minimize virus spread, protect the health of Iowa’s poultry flocks and ensure farmers can continue farming. Moving forward, the Iowa Department of Agriculture, along with USDA, producers, and other industry stakeholders, will continue efforts to effectively manage this outbreak.” Nineteen flock infections have been identified in Iowa since March 1, with the most recent one on May 2 in Bremer County. Following this announcement, facilities in Franklin, Hamilton, and Humboldt Counties can resume the movement of poultry and poultry products on or off the affected premises. More than a dozen other facilities, including sites in Buena Vista, Guthrie, and Sac Counties, remain under quarantine protocols, but those are expected to be lifted as soon as requirements are met. Those requirements include cleaning, disinfecting, and environmental sampling. According to the USDA, more than 13.3 million birds have been euthanized in Iowa due to HPAI.
IOWA STATE
Iowa’s Unemployment Rate Falls To 3.0 Percent For April 2022

According to Iowa Workforce Development (IWD), the state’s unemployment rate continued to drop from the highs seen during the pandemic, falling from 3.3 percent in March to 3.0 percent in April. An estimated 3,300 jobs were added throughout the state last month, primarily in the manufacturing, construction, and service industries. An estimated 50,900 Iowans were unemployed in April, down from 55,600 in March. The number of working Iowans climbed by nearly 10,000 to 1.646 million, with a labor participation rate of 67.2 percent. IWD Director, Beth Townsend, says, “Thousands of Iowans returned to the workforce in April and found promising new careers in manufacturing, construction, and other industries. Our economy continues to grow, our labor force continues to expand, and unemployed Iowans are finding amazing new career opportunities faster than ever, thanks to our pivot to focus on reemployment. The April numbers confirm once again that we’re on the right track.” The latest figures are 1.5 percentage points lower than April of 2021, and Iowa continues to outpace national figures, which came in at 3.6 percent. County-by-county statistics are anticipated to be released early next week.
IOWA STATE
DNR Anticipates Boaters Will Be Out In Large Numbers Memorial Day Weekend

Next weekend marks the unofficial beginning of summer, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) anticipates boaters will be out in large numbers over the Memorial Day holiday. DNR Boating Law Administrator and Education Coordinator, Susan Stocker, stresses the importance of putting safety first during one of the busiest times of the year on Iowa’s lakes and rivers. She says, “Now is the time to review Iowa boating laws and plan to have patience at the ramp and on the water. With the recent storms across the state, boaters should use extra caution for floating debris and higher waters.” There were 33 reported boating incidents in Iowa last year, with 26 injuries and three fatalities. State officials remind boaters to designate a sober operator, check safety equipment before heading out, and maintain proper distance and speed around other vessels at all times. For more water safety tips, follow the link included with this story on our website.
IOWA STATE

