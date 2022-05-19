ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Gas Prices Climb Slightly Over Past Week While Diesel Sees Mild Declines In Iowa

By Nathan Konz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and AAA-Iowa, gas prices throughout the state climbed while diesel prices saw mild declines over the past week. As of Wednesday,...

