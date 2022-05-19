ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Bay Watch: ZULU

Kerrang
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnaiah Lei is in it right now. As soon as he ends this call he’ll be out of the door, studio-bound to continue work on the first album from his ever-evolving powerviolence project ZULU. “Today is day two,” he says. “It’s a bit wild. We’re just getting...

www.kerrang.com

Comments / 0

Kerrang

Album review: MAN WITH A MISSION – Break And Cross The Walls II

When Break And Cross The Walls I was released in November 2020, dedicated to world unity and crammed with high-energy bangers – from an electro-rock rework of AC/DC’s Thunderstruck to delirious original composition Merry-Go-Round – it didn’t exactly feel like the ‘dark’ side of an epic double album. Arriving on the brink of summer, however, volume II unequivocally proves that was the case. With some inspired artwork unsubtly proving the point, no longer are enigmatic wolf-men MAN WITH A MISSION playing chess in some monochrome bunker; they’re back to wreak colourful havoc in the great wide open.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Evanescence have parted ways with guitarist Jen Majura

Evanescence have announced that they've parted ways with guitarist Jen Majura – who has been with them since August 2015. In a statement about the musician's departure, the band write that they "are so grateful for the good times and great music we made all around the world together", and "will always love her and support her".
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Nina Simone
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
#Black Art#Dance#Bay Watch#Flatspot Records
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Kerrang

Netflix have released the first eight minutes of Stranger Things 4

At long last, Stranger Things 4 is premiering on Netflix later this week (Vol. 1 lands on Friday, May 27), and in anticipation the first eight minutes have hit the internet. Netflix have uploaded eight minutes from episode 401 – and if it might sound strange to you to watch that first instead of the full thing, bear in mind that the Duffer Brothers have promised a 'supersized' season, with the first six episodes all reportedly running at around 75 minutes each. The final three episodes then get even longer, with episode 7 running at 98 minutes, episode 8 running at 85 minutes, and the final episode running at an absolutely colossal 150 minutes. So, really, eight minutes isn't that much at all…
TV SERIES

