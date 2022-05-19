Bay Watch: ZULU

At long last, Stranger Things 4 is premiering on Netflix later this week (Vol. 1 lands on Friday, May 27), and in anticipation the first eight minutes have hit the internet. Netflix have uploaded eight minutes from episode 401 – and if it might sound strange to you to watch that first instead of the full thing, bear in mind that the Duffer Brothers have promised a 'supersized' season, with the first six episodes all reportedly running at around 75 minutes each. The final three episodes then get even longer, with episode 7 running at 98 minutes, episode 8 running at 85 minutes, and the final episode running at an absolutely colossal 150 minutes. So, really, eight minutes isn't that much at all…
