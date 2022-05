Right now V Rising does not have an offline mode, but it is apparently going to have one added in an update very soon. There is a little bit of a miscommunication here: V Rising currently says on its Steam page that players can "play solo locally", but there's no option for that right now, requiring players to be on servers at all times, even if there's nobody else on them and they're playing by themselves. We'll explain more about this momentarily, but right now, the TL:DR version is: no, there is no offline mode for V Rising.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 HOURS AGO