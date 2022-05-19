ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankee prospect Luis Gil heading to team doctor for reported elbow issue

By Kristie Ackert, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE — Yankees pitching prospect Luis Gil was scheduled to see team doctor Chris Ahmad on Friday. The right-hander pulled himself from his start with Triple-A Scranton in the fifth inning on Wednesday night. The Times Tribune of Scranton reported that it is an elbow issue.

Aaron Boone said he had not gotten much information on the injury.

“I know he left the game and I know he’s scheduled to see the doctor tomorrow,” the Yankee manager said before Thursday’s series finale against the Orioles at Camden Yards.

Boone also said he believes this is a new injury for Gil, who does not have a history of elbow issues.

Gil made a spot start for the big league club on Thursday in Chicago, allowing four earned runs on five hits over four innings. He walked two and struck out six. He got the start because the Yankees had back-to-back rainouts, which forced a stretch of 23 games in 22 days, and they needed an extra starter. He likely would be called on to make a few more if he is healthy.

Gil made a big splash when he came up to the big leagues last season. He did not give up a run through his first three starts. He ended up making six emergency starts for the Yankees as they dealt with injuries and finished with a 3.07 ERA. He struck out 38 over 29.1 innings pitched, but also walked 19.

LOCASTRO UPDATE

Outfielder Tim Locastro, who is on the injured list with a strained lat muscle, is working out back in New York, but there is no timeline for his return.

“I would say it’s going well, his rehab’s going well, he is swinging off the tee,” Boone said. “So we’ll have a better idea when we’ll get back but again, for the injury that he had, he was doing pretty well, symptom wise, surprisingly, and that’s continued to go that way. So I know he’s doing pretty well and continues to make progress, but as far as when yet I’m not quite sure, but I know he’s hitting.”

Locastro appeared in 15 games before getting hurt, mostly as a pinch runner. In 13 plate appearances he was slashing .231/.333/.462 with a home run and two RBI. He had four stolen bases.

