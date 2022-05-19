ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Gay Is Ok’ soap aims to scrub out Florida’s so-called ‘don’t say gay’ law

By Brett Clarkson, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

A cosmetics company is selling a new product in support of LGBTQ rights in Florida in the wake of the state’s so-called “don’t say gay” law : a bar of soap engraved with the wording “Gay Is OK”.

Lush Cosmetics said proceeds from the limited-edition soap will go toward supporting Equality Florida, a civil rights organization that works to secure equal rights for the state’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer communities.

The shiny, gold-colored soap will be available in Florida’s 12 Lush Cosmetics stores, as well as online, with 100% of the proceeds going towards raising $50,000 for Equality Florida, Lush said in a press release .

“LGBTQ young people and their families are facing a political onslaught aimed at stigmatizing and erasing them,” said Nadine Smith, Equality Florida’s executive director, in a statement. “This toxic climate will make schools less safe for the youth that need our support most.”

“We are proud to stand with Equality Florida’s work to support the queer community at this critical and uncertain time,” said Carleen Pickard of Lush Cosmetics.

The law, dubbed “don’t say gay” by critics, but formally called the Parental Rights in Education bill, prohibits instruction related to gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade , and potentially restricts instruction for older students, too.

The law, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in late March, goes into effect on July 1 .

“If you’re protesting this law, you’re in favor of injecting sexual instruction into 5-, 6- and 7-year-old kids,” DeSantis recently told WPTV .

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida faces a big summer of travel and tourism. The ‘people had to come,’ DeSantis says

Florida is experiencing yet another boom in tourism well into May this year — with the slow days of summer long gone, industry experts say. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said the state has been seeing record-breaking tourism numbers: Florida had 36 million visitors between January and March this year, a 14% increase over the fourth quarter of 2021. It’s also the third consecutive quarter that ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida’s projected summer surge: How protected are you if you had COVID in 2022?

For the past two summers, COVID cases have surged in Florida, and public health experts predict the pattern will repeat in 2022. Indeed, in a recent visit to Florida, Deborah Birx, former White House coronavirus response coordinator, said Florida should expect a big COVID surge this summer, probably by the end of June. A summer wave could be driven by new forms of omicron emerging in South ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Saharan dust, 100-degree heat index will greet South Floridians this weekend

Get ready for slightly hazy days and hue-altered sunrises and sunsets, South Florida. Saharan dust is here from Africa. And while dealing with the possible respiratory concerns resulting from the Saharan dust, South Floridians also had to prepare for a Saturday heat index that could make it feel as though it’s 100 degrees. “It’s probably the first hot and humid weekend of the season,” said ...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

First disturbance of the 2022 hurricane season moves over Florida Panhandle

The first tropical disturbance of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season moved through the Gulf of Mexico and inland over the Florida Panhandle early Monday. The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in a forecast outlook that no tropical development was expected from the the blob of disorganized thunderstorms, but it could bring gusty winds and the potential for some flooding to the Florida ...
PENSACOLA, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The first disturbance of the 2022 hurricane season is in the Gulf of Mexico

The first tropical disturbance of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is in the Gulf of Mexico. The Miami-based National Hurricane Center on Sunday issued a tropical weather outlook for what is expected to be a busy hurricane season, with a blob of disorganized thunderstorms moving north in the Gulf towards the Florida Panhandle, Alabama, and Louisiana. The disturbance represents the first ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

