ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia's Guided-Missile Shortage Has Been Deadly for Ukraine's Civilians

By Jon Jackson
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Russia's increased use of "dumb" bombs has likely resulted in the deaths of more Ukrainian civilians, officials...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: That’ll Sting: Ukrainian Missile Blows Up Russian Chopper In Mid-Air

This video shows a Ukrainian missile whizzing towards a Russian helicopter and blowing it to smithereens in mid-air. Zenger News obtained the footage from the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Ukraine yesterday (Thursday, April 21). The MoD said (in English): “Military brotherhood. On April 21st, Ukrainian paratroopers shot down a...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Now we challenge Putin: Britain sends tanks, attack helicopters, artillery and 8,000 soldiers to Eastern Europe in one of the largest deployments since Cold War

Around 8,000 British Army troops and dozens of tanks will take part in exercises across eastern Europe to combat Russian aggression in one of the largest deployments since the Cold War. Tens of thousands of Nato troops will join the British forces that will be deployed to countries ranging from...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Civilian Casualties#Mariupol#Russians#Pentagon#The Moscow Times#The Rand Corporation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Putin unleashes the Terminators: Russia's much-vaunted war vehicles are finally deployed as Ukraine continues to obliterate invading tanks with the help of British missiles

Vladimir Putin has finally deployed his 'Terminator' military vehicles in battle in Ukraine as Kyiv continues to obliterate invading Russian tanks with the help of British missiles. Video shows the much-vaunted armoured vehicles, which are designed to support infantry units fighting in urban areas, in the Donbas region in eastern...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
956K+
Followers
94K+
Post
834M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy