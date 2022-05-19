ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Oklahoma baseball: First-place in play in Sooners’ final regular-season weekend

By Chip Rouse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s plenty on the line as Oklahoma baseball gets set for a weekend series in Lubbock, Texas against No. 5 Texas Tech. Head coach Skip Johnson’s Sooners have ridden the wave of a late-season surge that has them tied for third place with Oklahoma State in the Big 12 standings and...

Nebraska Advances in Stillwater Regional

Nebraska softball didn’t waste any time notching their first win of the Stillwater Regional. The Huskers improved to 41-14 on the year with a 3-0 regional-opening victory over North Texas. NU will play No. 7 Oklahoma State Saturday at 1 p.m. CT. The Cowgirls beat Fordham 12-0 in five innings in their opening game.
PGA Championship 2022: Only Oklahoma native at Southern Hills overcomes wind, bad luck to get to weekend

TULSA — It wasn't very long ago—2016, in fact—that Talor Gooch was on the brink of collapse at the second stage of the Web.com Qualifying School, pondering a future career at Best Buy. The Midwest City, Okla., native had no profile to speak of, and at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas, it took every ounce of resilience he had to recover from a poor start and fight his way to status. Success wasn't immediate, but Gooch, now 30, has gradually risen up the ranks of the game, and the view now looks very different than it did back then—35th in the world rankings, a PGA Tour win at last fall's RSM Classic, and a top-five at the Players Championship. Trace the path of that trajectory, and the next big expectation is contending at majors. Where better than Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, where he's so close to home he could drive, has gallery support as an Oklahoma State alum and where he's the only born-and-bred Oklahoman in the field?
Hornets: Oklahoma City Thunder players to target in free agency

As a part of our series detailing which players the Charlotte Hornets should target in free agency, our attention shifts to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder finished with a 24-58 record, which earned them a 14th-place finish in the Western Conference. OKC has plenty to look forward to, however. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey locked in as the backcourt of the future, the Thunder are a piece or two away from making noise in the West.
PGA Championship 2022: Tyrrell Hatton already trashed Augusta National. Now he's upset with the setup at Southern Hills

TULSA — Tyrrell Hatton has never been one to hold back how he feels about, well, how he feels. If you didn’t know that already from the endless number of on-course outbursts he’s displayed over the years following good, bad and indifferent shots, it was crystalized after the final round of last month’s Masters when the 30-year-old Englishman offered an uncensored opinion about how “unfair at times” the layout at Augusta National can be.
Much cooler, even chilly, then rain!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Much cooler today, then quite chilly tonight, with our rain outlook very encouraging for early next week. The cold front pushed through the entire KCBD viewing area overnight. In its wake a chilly northerly wind. The temperature dropped to 50 degrees at the Lubbock airport. The...
Check Out These Adoptable Pups From The Haven

The Haven is up to its furry ears in pups that need homes. The Haven has so many pups right now that they are cutting all adoption fees in half. The Haven is a non-profit animal shelter and its work is absolutely legendary. In addition to puppies, the Haven has many other adoptable dogs and cats. The Haven also serves as a life-long home for some animals that have disabilities or are unadoptable.
Frenship father asking for community's help after death of son

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seth Brillon was 18 years old and set to graduate from Frenship High School on Friday. Seth died unexpectedly on May 14, Saturday afternoon. Seth was in the NICU for 105 days after he was born. Later, he was diagnosed with autism, but he never let that stop him.
