Child-Free Wedding Invite Splits Opinions Online: 'They're Disruptive'

By Kate Fowler
Newsweek
 3 days ago
The wedding guest shared that she initially assumed her children would be invited—despite their names not being on the...

Donna Marie
3d ago

The only people that are invited to the wedding has their name on the invitation. Ex: Mr & Mrs Jones or Deborah Jones and guest or Mr & Mrs Jones and family. If it does not say family kids don't go.

9
Peff
3d ago

If the invite says adults only respect the wishes of the couple getting married or gracefully decline in the RSVP

16
Jill erwin
2d ago

Rules of etiquette, if a name is NOT on the invitation they are NOT invited. No confusion at all.

5
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
My mum-in-law wore MY wedding dress to her baby shower – she didn’t ask if it was okay, I’m fuming

A woman has told how she was left fuming after her mother-in-law wore her wedding dress to a surprise baby shower without asking permission. The anonymous woman, from the US, took to Reddit and explained how she gave her husband's pregnant mother permission to sift through her wardrobe after she complained that she didn't have any nice dresses that fit.
My sister had a homophobic outburst when I gave my husband a quick peck. Can I bring this up constructively?

My husband and I have been together for nearly five years, married for two. Last year at a family gathering, my eldest sister witnessed me giving my husband a quick peck on the cheek and flew into a homophobic-tinged rage, accusing us of “rubbing our relationship in her face”. Being a queer couple, I felt like her anger was disproportionate to the level of affection publicly displayed (this was a quick peck, not a prolonged session of tonsil tennis).
Newsweek

