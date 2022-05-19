ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Group seeks Ted Cruz disbarment for lying about 2020 election

By Joe Hiti
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Vzf1_0fjhjGSv00

Following former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, lawyers across the country worked cases with the intent of changing the results. Now a group has formed looking to disbar those lawyers for their actions.

The group, called the 65 Project , is directing its efforts at a rather famous lawyer, Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

In a complaint filed with the Texas Bar Association on Wednesday, the 65 Project alleged that Cruz made baseless assertions about widespread voter fraud from Election Day 2020 to Jan. 6, 2021. It also says he was a part of several lawsuits protesting the results in Pennsylvania.

The complaint says that Cruz’s actions in attempting to overturn the election results were unlike any other, as it says he worked within the confines of Congress.

“Mr. Cruz played a leading role in the effort to overturn the 2020 elections. And while the same can be said about several other elected officials, Mr. Cruz’s involvement was manifestly different,” the complaint said.

Cruz worked two cases, neither of which were successful, for Trump and on behalf of Pennsylvania Republicans in litigation before the U.S. Supreme Court.

“He chose to take on the role of lawyer and agreed to represent Mr. Trump and Pennsylvania Republicans in litigation before the U.S. Supreme Court,” the complaint said. “In doing so, Mr. Cruz moved beyond his position as a United States senator and sought to use more than his Twitter account and media appearances to support Mr. Trump’s anti-democratic mission.”

The complaint also alleges that Cruz knew the accusations he was making about the election and state courts being partisan were false.

“Mr. Cruz knew that the allegations he was echoing had already been reviewed and rejected by courts,” the complaint says. “And he knew that claims of voter fraud or the election being stolen were false.”

When asked about the attempt to disbar him by the 65 Project, a spokesman for Cruz said it is “a far-left dark money smear machine run by a who’s who of shameless Democrat hacks. They’re not a credible organization and their complaint won’t be worth the paper it’s printed on.”

Comments / 5

Related
Rolling Stone

Election Coup Lawyer Trying to Shield Handwritten Trump Notes from Jan. 6 Committee

Click here to read the full article. John Eastman, the right-wing lawyer close to former President Donald Trump who authored a memo outlining how to overturn the 2020 election, is seeking to shield from the House Jan. 6 committee two “hand-written notes” from Trump about “information that he thought might be useful” for an anticipated court battle over the election results. Politico first reported the news Friday, citing a court filing. That filing also reveals that Eastman regularly communicated with Trump in the lead-up to the Jan. 6 insurrection. This occurred either “directly with President Trump by phone and by email...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Disbarment#Republicans#Lawsuits#The Texas Bar Association#The U S Supreme Court
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Salon

New York Times reporters face blowback for withholding January 6 scoops to "pump up book sales"

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) There was a flurry of headlines last week when news broke that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said out loud that he thought former President Donald Trump should resign in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. The focus was on the fact that McCarthy lied about ever expressing that thought - until, of course, he was confronted with the audio recording of him saying exactly that.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy