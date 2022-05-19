Group seeks Ted Cruz disbarment for lying about 2020 election

Following former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, lawyers across the country worked cases with the intent of changing the results. Now a group has formed looking to disbar those lawyers for their actions.

The group, called the 65 Project , is directing its efforts at a rather famous lawyer, Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

In a complaint filed with the Texas Bar Association on Wednesday, the 65 Project alleged that Cruz made baseless assertions about widespread voter fraud from Election Day 2020 to Jan. 6, 2021. It also says he was a part of several lawsuits protesting the results in Pennsylvania.

The complaint says that Cruz’s actions in attempting to overturn the election results were unlike any other, as it says he worked within the confines of Congress.

“Mr. Cruz played a leading role in the effort to overturn the 2020 elections. And while the same can be said about several other elected officials, Mr. Cruz’s involvement was manifestly different,” the complaint said.

Cruz worked two cases, neither of which were successful, for Trump and on behalf of Pennsylvania Republicans in litigation before the U.S. Supreme Court.

“He chose to take on the role of lawyer and agreed to represent Mr. Trump and Pennsylvania Republicans in litigation before the U.S. Supreme Court,” the complaint said. “In doing so, Mr. Cruz moved beyond his position as a United States senator and sought to use more than his Twitter account and media appearances to support Mr. Trump’s anti-democratic mission.”

The complaint also alleges that Cruz knew the accusations he was making about the election and state courts being partisan were false.

“Mr. Cruz knew that the allegations he was echoing had already been reviewed and rejected by courts,” the complaint says. “And he knew that claims of voter fraud or the election being stolen were false.”

When asked about the attempt to disbar him by the 65 Project, a spokesman for Cruz said it is “a far-left dark money smear machine run by a who’s who of shameless Democrat hacks. They’re not a credible organization and their complaint won’t be worth the paper it’s printed on.”