Wildfire in Southwest Colorado grows, two 'red flag' days ahead

After sparking due to unknown causes on Tuesday, the Plumtaw Fire has steadily grown in Southwest Colorado.

Located about seven miles north of Pagosa Springs, the blaze is currently sized at about 735 acres, based on mapping from Wednesday night. While this is growth compared to the 600 acres that was reported the previous night, Wednesday's firefighting efforts were called "successful" by officials, with key areas still protected.

While Wednesday brought some cloud coverage and lower temperatures that helped crews better their fire lines, Thursday and Friday are 'red flag' days.

Crews are developing a structure protection plan for the Lost Valley of the San Juans neighborhood, which remains evacuated. At this time, structures have not been destroyed.

In regard to the Plumtaw Fire, no containment has been announced.

Meanwhile, near Pikes Peak, the High Park fire has reached 1,573 acres, but is 87 percent contained.

