ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pagosa Springs, CO

Wildfire in Southwest Colorado grows, two 'red flag' days ahead

By By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago

After sparking due to unknown causes on Tuesday, the Plumtaw Fire has steadily grown in Southwest Colorado.

Located about seven miles north of Pagosa Springs, the blaze is currently sized at about 735 acres, based on mapping from Wednesday night. While this is growth compared to the 600 acres that was reported the previous night, Wednesday's firefighting efforts were called "successful" by officials, with key areas still protected.

While Wednesday brought some cloud coverage and lower temperatures that helped crews better their fire lines, Thursday and Friday are 'red flag' days.

Crews are developing a structure protection plan for the Lost Valley of the San Juans neighborhood, which remains evacuated. At this time, structures have not been destroyed.

In regard to the Plumtaw Fire, no containment has been announced.

Meanwhile, near Pikes Peak, the High Park fire has reached 1,573 acres, but is 87 percent contained.

Read more about the Plumtaw fire here and the High Park fire here .

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Waking dream: One-of-a-kind Colorado water park surprises on Western Slope

FRUITA • Another day at the lake finds Victor and Kodi Imondi dreaming again. Husband and wife are thinking about adding a new activity to the aquatic business that surprises here on Colorado’s far west desert: scuba diving. They’re thinking about some kind of scavenger hunt, things to find 20-plus feet underwater. Perhaps an old car, Kodi poses. Or some local icons, Victor offers. “A dinosaur down there? Some bicycles?” ...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Attention Turns To Widespread Freeze Saturday Night As Storm Departs

DENVER (CBS4) – A potent and unusually cold late May snowstorm will leave Colorado today after dropping more than a foot of snow on the higher elevations to the west and south of Denver. Some parts of Summit County, Jefferson County and Douglas County reported 15 to 20 inches of snow! A fair amount of moisture remains in the atmosphere over northern and central Colorado and with daytime heating we’ll see some unstable air develop. This will create a few rain or snow showers but we aren’t expecting anything widespread or organized after the band of snow on the southeast plains...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pagosa Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Pagosa Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
OutThere Colorado

Weekend snowstorm broke, tied several weather records in Colorado

The widespread snowstorm that blasted Colorado over the weekend broke and tied several records across the state, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). By 8 AM on Saturday morning two inches of snow was measured in Pueblo, setting a new record for May 21st snowfall. The previous record was 0.2 inches, and was set in 2001. Saturday also tied May 21, 2001 for the city's latest measurable snowfall on record.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Colorado#Wildfire#The Plumtaw Fire#San Juans
CBS Denver

Young Owl Exasperated By Wild Colorado Weather, Doesn’t Want To Hear About Your Poor Vegetable Garden

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – If there was an expression that captured Colorado’s mood after this latest curveball from Mother Nature, it might very well be this look from a young owl found by wildlife rangers Saturday. Horton don’t give a hoot. Not now. A wet, homeless, and dangerously-close-to-coming-unglued young owl found Saturday south of Colorado Springs. (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife/Twitter) The young owl was discovered on the ground following the wildly extreme, roller coaster weather systems that graced the state with their presence this week. Near-record high temperatures on Thursday were followed by below-freezing overnight lows and heavy, branch-breaking snowfall along the Front...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Photos & Videos of Colorado’s May snowstorm

COLORADO SPRINGS — Residents of Colorado Springs shared photos and videos of the spring snowstorm that occurred over the course of this weekend. Here is a comparison of the weather the day before Saturday’s snowstorm. Damaged trees lean against power lines in videos shown below. Some powerlines have even caught flames with surrounding branches. The […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Uncover Your Plants, Widespread Frost And Freeze Threat Is Over

DENVER (CBS4) – You can finally uncover the plants you’ve been looking after for the last few days. The threat for a widespread frost or freeze is over. (credit: CBS) Temperatures overnight and early Sunday morning didn’t get as low as anticipated in many areas thanks to some cloud cover. Most places only fell into the mid to upper 30s on the eastern plains. It will stay cool through Tuesday with a warming trend expected to get underway on Wednesday. Although temps will be below average for the next few days we aren’t expecting any more freezing temperatures across the lower elevations of eastern and western Colorado, including around metro Denver.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Power line catches tree on fire in Colorado

A video shared to Twitter by Ryan Hannigan shows the moment that a drooping tree branch caught fire in Colorado Springs, after coming in contact with a power line. "Sure glad there’s so much moisture here in #ColoradoSprings right now or this would be a bigger danger. Yes, we have already had CSFD out to look and they’ve notified Utilities," Hannigan said in the tweet.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

The wild 'Wild West' road trip around Colorado

From ghost towns to gold mines to century-old saloons, the Wild West era is alive and well in the mountains of Colorado. Follow this road trip to see the same sights as cowboys, outlaws and famed western characters such as Doc Holliday. Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum. There’s no better way...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Amid severe drought, former Interior secretary calls for revamping Colorado River pact

LOS ANGELES — One hundred years after a landmark agreement divided the waters of the Colorado River among Western states, the pact is now showing its age as a hotter and drier climate has shrunk the river. The flow of the Colorado has declined nearly 20% since 2000. Reservoirs have dropped to record low levels. And despite a series of deals among the states to temporarily take less water from the river, the shortage continues to worsen. ...
COLORADO STATE
krwg.org

Officials: Evacuations Expanded on Saturday Due to Black Fire

On Saturday, officials say that evacuations have expanded due to the Black Fire burning in the Gila National Forest. The fire was reported on Saturday to be over 120,700 acres and 4 percent contained and was reported 31 miles northwest of Truth or Consequences. Evacuations: In coordination with Grant, Catron,...
GRANT COUNTY, NM
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy