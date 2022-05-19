Sedona News: The following is an interview with Sedona Mayoral Candidate Scott Jablow, presently serving as vice-mayor on the Sedona City Council . All council candidates have been invited to answer specific questions in relation to their positions and candidacy.

What office are you running for?

Mayor of Sedona

Why are you running?

Having served Sedona residents for over eight years, first as a City Councilor and most recently as Vice Mayor, I KNOW the time has come for serious change. Not in our direction , but most certainly in our implementation.

How long have you lived in Sedona?

Janet and I purchased our home in 2006 and have lived full-time in Sedona for over 12 years. When did you decide to get involved politically? It wasn’t a conscious decision. It was the natural progression of my commitment to public service and recognition of the need for genuine and effective leadership What do you believe are your qualifications for office? Unquestionably, my extensive experience with community members, proven track record of successful relationship-building with Federal, State and Local leadership, and consistently demonstrated record of commitment and productivity. Community service, both professionally and personally, has been a passion for most of my life. While serving as a police officer for the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, the Community Building on Long Island recognized my volunteer service through three prestigious awards, including a legislative Resolution by the New York State Assembly; a New York State Proclamation; and a Town Citation by the Town of Hempstead. That commitment to community continued in Sedona. In 2011, I was appointed to the City of Sedona Planning and Zoning Commission. Then in 2012, I was elected to the Sedona Fire District Governing Board, serving until 2015. In 2014 I was elected to the Sedona City Council, re-elected in 2018 and elevated by council majority to Vice Mayor in 2020. It has been a sincere privilege serving this community in both appointed and elected roles for 11 years. What have you accomplished in serving the community? 911 Memorial Having worked tirelessly, I was successful in bringing one of the last remaining steel girders from the World Trade Center to our community. Then with tremendous community support and collaboration, one of the proudest moments of my life was leading our 911 Memorial Committee in raising over $95,000 (without a single tax-payer dollar) to build Sedona’s Memorial – now at Sedona Fire Station Number 6 in the Chapel area – to that tragic day when the World Trade Center was destroyed, and more than 3,000 souls were lost. We Will Never Forget. Traffic and Transportation Supporting the city’s multimodal transportation, traffic, and parking study, resulted in the creation of the Sedona in Motion (SIM) transportation plan. The series of SIM Projects is a ten-year strategy to address traffic congestion and to implement transit in our city. We have already seen positive impacts from the Uptown programs reducing traffic congestion from Oak Creek Canyon, construction of shared use paths to improve walkability and mobility, and the recently implemented shuttle service to our most frequently visited trailheads. I am committed to moving as rapidly as is feasible to complete the remaining projects. Because we have two State highways through our city (which are controlled by ADOT) reducing traffic is a constant negotiation. SIM was designed to mitigate traffic and eliminate “pinch points” to improve traffic flow. Sedona in Motion | City of Sedona (sedonaaz.gov) Environment I supported the adoption of a Climate Action Plan, critical to creating a Sustainable Sedona. A majority of our residents favor the city addressing the issues resulting from global warming and taking action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions on our way to carbon neutrality. I wholeheartedly support and endorse these efforts. Climate Action Plan | City of Sedona (sedonaaz.gov) Housing I supported the housing study documenting the need for more workforce housing, either market rate or “affordable.” That study clearly demonstrates the alarming lack of diverse housing types with 85% of our housing stock being single-family homes. Due to the passage of SB1350, allowing short-term rentals without sufficient regulation, effectively eliminated affordable workforce housing. In past years, Cottonwood, Clarkdale and Camp Verde served Sedona well as they provided more diverse and affordable housing for workers while remaining within commuting distance. Sadly, those communities are facing the same issues and are no longer a viable option. I therefore supported the hiring of a Housing Manager (shared with Cottonwood) to assist us in developing creative programs to address this crisis. Housing | City of Sedona (sedonaaz.gov) What do you think is better? Electing people who have served for years in office, committees, etc.? Or electing a candidate that may be politically inexperienced but brings new ideas to the table?

The two are not mutually exclusive. It remains our fine residents who have brought some of the most exciting ideas to my attention. While my already noted experience has clearly prepared me to serve as your mayor, it is my consistent and ongoing commitment to LISTENING, HEARING and WORKING TO IMPLEMENT what our residents suggest, that makes me your most viable candidate. I receive emails daily from residents with interesting solutions addressing our challenges. Their creativity combined with effective leadership is what takes the best ideas forward.

Inexperienced candidates may take years to acquire the knowledge necessary to most effectively represent their cities. Topics are serious and dramatically varied while restrictions placed by the state legislature on our ability to govern can be overwhelming. My already established capacity to build and maintain lasting, trusting and meaningful relationships with the multiple organizations* sharing in decisions shaping the future of our city, is imperative to our city’s stability.

*The State of Arizona, ADOT, Coconino and Yavapai counties, Yavapai College, and the US Forest Service are partners with the city and play an important role in our destiny. It is an ongoing concern to me that not all of these agencies are sympathetic to the priorities of Sedona nor share our vision.

What are the main challenges you see Sedona facing and how would you address them?Please include the issue of homelessness and panhandling at shopping centers, etc.

We have challenges with the Federal Government and the USFS that regulate foot traffic on their trailheads but not motorized OHVs. I have spent significant time with residents directly impacted by these issues and with state/federal officials to address the ongoing environmental impact we face with OHVs (noise, dust, destruction of forest lands). This session, I have established a strong relationship with one of our State Representatives who is committed to change the way OHVs are regulated, including banning them from state highways.

Another area of concern is with Yavapai College where about 95% of the tax paid by Yavapai County residents is being spent on the Prescott side of Mingus Mountain and “table scraps” being invested in the Verde Valley campuses.

Jurisdictional issues between Yavapai County, the City of Sedona and the Sedona Airport Authority remain ongoing challenges.

While panhandling is a big concern, it is legal on public sidewalks according to federal law.

Are Short Term Rentals (Airbnb type rentals) beneficial or detrimental to the community? Should they be licensed, limited or eliminated? As a member of the city council, how would you address the issue?

The short-term rental issue is the most serious and far-reaching problem facing Sedona. Our exceptionally difficult challenge is the AZ state legislature which has removed local control (our ability to regulate and govern) forcing non-owner-occupied short-term rentals upon us. Before the advent of uncontrolled short-term rentals, homelessness was easier to define. We now have “working homeless,” people who once lived in long-term rentals but have been evicted so that property owners can now offer their homes as more lucrative short-term rentals.

The original intent of our Governor and the State Legislators when they voted to approve SB1350 was to allow a homeowner to legally rent out a room and earn extra income necessary to stay in their homes. Unfortunately, state legislators never sought input from cities and towns to understand the potential impact of their actions. Many states across the county allow their cities and towns to self-regulate in the best interests their city and its residents. However, in Arizona, when the short-term rental legislation was passed, it also removed local control that would have allowed us to limit the number of short-term rentals in our community. Apart from owner-occupied short-term rentals, unlimited short-term rentals damage our city in multiple ways including, but certainly not limited to, pricing out our essential workforce.

After five years of meeting with, writing to, and cajoling legislators through testimony, I urged our Council to hire a legislative advocate to enhance our efforts. At the City Council meeting held on May 12, 2022, our lobbyist reported that for the first time since the implementation of SB1350, four bills were proposed in the legislature. This year, Representative Brenda Barton, proposed HB2711 which would have instituted a short-term rental cap on cities with populations under 10,000. This bill was heard, passed out of committee but failed to make it to the floor of the House for a vote. This is the first bill making it that far thanks to the efforts of our advocate. SB1168, another bill introduced in the Senate, was a less far-reaching piece of legislation but did include licensing short-term rentals as a business. As an aside, the platform companies (Air BNB, VRBO, etc), realtors, and the Goldwater Institute are among those powerful forces blocking the legislation we support from moving forward.

Therefore, I continue to support licensing, capping, or eliminating non-owner occupied STRs. As a former police officer, I learned many years ago, not to give up. We came closer this year to achieving our goals than in any other prior year, and I will continue to support our advocate and fight for our city.

Do you support the city ’ s current SIM (Sedona in Motion) initiatives and plans for infrastructure improvements? Why or why not?

SIM is not just about moving traffic; it is multi-modal and promotes biking and walkability consistent with the vision of our Community Plan.

We have too many tourists. Period. Our infrastructure cannot currently support the influx of visitors. We must fix what is broken and continue to stay ahead of the curve through better tourism management and mitigation to ensure a better quality of life for our residents now and in the future.

One great example of our Sedona in Motion program successes, is the trailhead shuttle service where 61,000 people were transported by hybrid buses in the first 29 days of its operation.*

* Sedona Shuttle – The free, easy and eco-friendly way to explore some of Sedona’s favorite trails! May 11, 2022 Special City Council – Sedona, AZ (swagit.com)

With the creation of a second southbound travel lane on 89A in Uptown, we saw a dramatic reduction in travel times moving cars from the canyon to Sedona.

The Sedona Trails & Pathways System (ST&PS, pronounced “steps”) is a city-wide network of non-motorized, shared-use pathways that are used by bicyclists, walkers, hikers, runners, and other users for both recreation and transportation. This does not include forest trails. At present, there are about 1.5 miles of ST&PS in Sedona. The overall master plan shows about 36 miles of future trails.*

* Sedona Trails & Pathways System (ST&PS) | City of Sedona (sedonaaz.gov)

What should the city do to address the issue of affordable housing, especially for people working in businesses in Sedona?

Sedona’s housing stock has always been more highly priced than other communities in the Verde Valley, creating shortages in workforce and affordable housing. The short-term rental explosion has further exacerbated the problem. Housing prices have skyrocketed. Who among us could afford to buy our own homes at today’s exorbitant prices?

I supported three actions to tackle the limited workforce housing options available in

Sedona:

The hiring of a housing manager.

The implementation of a down payment assistance program with Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona.

A public-private partnership with Sunset Lofts, LLC for the development of a 46-unit apartment complex dedicated to the local workforce.

To develop the 46-unit workforce apartment project, the city will partner with the private sector, contributing up to $4.2 million in the form of a repayable loan to ensure long-term affordability. The vacant parcel at 220 Sunset Dr., where the project is planned, is already appropriately zoned for multi-family housing. The apartments will be deed-restricted for 50 years. This means that the complex cannot be used for short-term rentals nor converted to condos, for 50 years. These housing units will be available to people employed within the city limitswith full-time employment of 30-hours or more.

The down payment assistance program for those full-time employees provides a 2.5:1 match of the buyer’s funds with the same requirements as noted above. The employee’s job duties cannot be performed remotely. Qualifying buyers must have a household income at or below 150% of the area median income and must complete

Homebuyer Counseling through Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona. Eligible properties may be located anywhere in the Verde Valley.

As your next Mayor, I support incentivizing residents to rent out bedrooms in their homes to workers. I also want to pursue the feasibility of building tiny homes and the potential to create 3D printed homes.

What is the role of the Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau in the community?

The Chamber’s role should be tourism management, NOT tourism promotion. Council has directed the Chamber of Commerce to eliminate marketing promotion and “selling” Sedona.

I believe the legal separation of the Chamber of Commerce and the Tourism Bureau in the coming fiscal year is essential to eliminate any potential conflicts of interest caused by their common board and staff. I support the Sustainable Tourism Plan that was developed several years ago to focus on educating visitors (once they have arrived in our city) to act responsibly in the use and preservation of our sacred lands.

I was very supportive of the new initiative where three Council members conducted a “deep dive” into the existing contract and recommend changes to next year’s work plan priorities consistent with the new direction set by Council.

