M-V-P! M-V-P!: Perrysburg's Pratt rides wave of confidence into NCAA tournament

She got better, and better again, as the season progressed.

Now, Perrysburg graduate Bri Pratt is feeling it.

The former Yellow Jacket put it all together in the Mid-American Conference softball tournament with three dominant starts, and she hit her peak in leading Miami to a MAC championship victory over Bowling Green on Saturday.

Because of her efforts, Pratt was recognized as the MAC tournament MVP.

“I knew going in it was going to be a tough game,” Pratt said. “We’ve played them several other times earlier in the season, and they always put up a good fight, so we definitely knew we’d have to come out fired up and bring our best out, and I think the offense really showed what we’re capable of, and it’s very helpful as a pitcher, being able to have that run support and knowing that you’re out there pitching with a lead and can relax.”

She didn’t need much of that run support, because she posted her best performance of the season in the tournament clincher.

Pratt pitched 4⅔ innings of one-hit ball with one walk and four strikeouts, as the RedHawks mercy-ruled the Falcons 11-0 in five innings. She was pulled in favor of fifth-year senior Courtney Vierstra, who recorded the final out in her final appearance on her home diamond.

The outing against BGSU was Pratt’s crown jewel of an unforgettable run in the MAC tournament. Pratt allowed two runs (one earned) on 15 hits in 19⅔ innings of work in three starts. She walked three and struck out 10.

In the MAC tournament opener on Friday, Pratt held Bowling Green to one unearned run on six hits in tossing a complete game. She came back Saturday to pitch in all eight innings of Miami’s extra-innings win over Central Michigan. She allowed one run on eight hits, walked one, and stuck out three against the Chippewas.

“She knew going in that she was very successful against the two teams that we were playing, and she was good, she was very efficient, and it was amazing to see and be around it,” Miami coach Kirin Kumar said. “I think she’s one of those people that’s a feel good, play good [player], and she’s having the time of her life right now and enjoying herself, and I think that’s a big part of it.”

Pratt has turned in an 18-4 record and a 3.60 earned-run average in 147⅔ innings this season. She started in 24 games and efforted 12 complete games. She earned a nod to the 2022 All-MAC first team.

But it wasn’t always roses.

She had to gain the confidence inside the circle, especially as the season went on.

She earned validation when she earned a victory against California on April 23. She inherited a 5-1 deficit with one out in the fifth inning, got help from catcher Riley Coyne on a thrown out would-be base stealer, and got an infield pop-out to end the inning.

“They’re a great team, and it was really cool that they came all the way across the country to play us,” Pratt said. “That was really exciting for us. They’re a great hitting team, so being able to perform well against them was exciting, and I think instilled a lot of confidence in all of us on the team.”

Pratt retired Cal in order in the sixth and seventh innings, and the RedHawks mounted a comeback effort and scored six runs in the seventh for the walk-off victory.

She started the second game of the series against Cal. The game was a slugfest between the two and ended in an 8-8 tie, but Pratt took that game as fuel for a turnaround that she rode out for the final three weeks of the season.

In nine starts to conclude the season, including the three she made in the MAC tournament, Pratt allowed five earned runs in 45 innings of work.

She recorded a season-high 14 strikeouts on April 30 at Akron. Over those nine starts, she lowered her season ERA from 4.73 to 3.60.

“When I first got here she was a little bit scared to say anything or do anything, and didn’t always believe in herself,” said Kumar, who took over as Miami’s head coach in late 2020. “Now I think she knows that she can go out there and beat anyone.”

Pratt earned All-Ohio honors twice (2016, 2018) and was a three-time Northern Lakes League player of the year while at Perrysburg. She posted a 24-1 record and a 0.49 ERA while striking out 253 batters in 157⅓ innings in her senior season in 2018. Perrysburg reached the Division I state semifinals that season. Her lone loss was in the state semifinal against West Chester Lakota West.

In her four years at Perrysburg, Pratt went 67-13 with a 0.95 ERA and 749 strikeouts in 537⅓ innings.

“I am not really at all surprised about the level of success that she has been able to attain,” Perrysburg coach Ryan DeMars said. “She was always such a hard worker from the time she got to Perrysburg High School as a freshman, to the time that she graduated, she was always putting in the effort, she was leading by example.

“Not a surprise that Bri was able to grow that confidence. She goes in there, and she’s going to learn from her experience. If she was anything like from last year to this year for Miami what she was for us from her junior to her senior year with that confidence ... that’s exactly what I would expect from her.”

Kumar said Pratt is returning to Miami next season for her fifth year of eligibility.

Before that, though, Miami has a date with Kentucky in the NCAA tournament in Blacksburg, Va., at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Miami beat Kentucky, 7-5, in March in Oxford. Pratt pitched three shutout relief innings in earning the victory.