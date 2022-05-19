ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perrysburg, OH

M-V-P! M-V-P!: Perrysburg's Pratt rides wave of confidence into NCAA tournament

By By Corey Crisan / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05LyI6_0fjhfpUU00

She got better, and better again, as the season progressed.

Now, Perrysburg graduate Bri Pratt is feeling it.

The former Yellow Jacket put it all together in the Mid-American Conference softball tournament with three dominant starts, and she hit her peak in leading Miami to a MAC championship victory over Bowling Green on Saturday.

Because of her efforts, Pratt was recognized as the MAC tournament MVP.

“I knew going in it was going to be a tough game,” Pratt said. “We’ve played them several other times earlier in the season, and they always put up a good fight, so we definitely knew we’d have to come out fired up and bring our best out, and I think the offense really showed what we’re capable of, and it’s very helpful as a pitcher, being able to have that run support and knowing that you’re out there pitching with a lead and can relax.”

She didn’t need much of that run support, because she posted her best performance of the season in the tournament clincher.

Pratt pitched 4⅔ innings of one-hit ball with one walk and four strikeouts, as the RedHawks mercy-ruled the Falcons 11-0 in five innings. She was pulled in favor of fifth-year senior Courtney Vierstra, who recorded the final out in her final appearance on her home diamond.

The outing against BGSU was Pratt’s crown jewel of an unforgettable run in the MAC tournament. Pratt allowed two runs (one earned) on 15 hits in 19⅔ innings of work in three starts. She walked three and struck out 10.

In the MAC tournament opener on Friday, Pratt held Bowling Green to one unearned run on six hits in tossing a complete game. She came back Saturday to pitch in all eight innings of Miami’s extra-innings win over Central Michigan. She allowed one run on eight hits, walked one, and stuck out three against the Chippewas.

“She knew going in that she was very successful against the two teams that we were playing, and she was good, she was very efficient, and it was amazing to see and be around it,” Miami coach Kirin Kumar said. “I think she’s one of those people that’s a feel good, play good [player], and she’s having the time of her life right now and enjoying herself, and I think that’s a big part of it.”

Pratt has turned in an 18-4 record and a 3.60 earned-run average in 147⅔ innings this season. She started in 24 games and efforted 12 complete games. She earned a nod to the 2022 All-MAC first team.

But it wasn’t always roses.

She had to gain the confidence inside the circle, especially as the season went on.

She earned validation when she earned a victory against California on April 23. She inherited a 5-1 deficit with one out in the fifth inning, got help from catcher Riley Coyne on a thrown out would-be base stealer, and got an infield pop-out to end the inning.

“They’re a great team, and it was really cool that they came all the way across the country to play us,” Pratt said. “That was really exciting for us. They’re a great hitting team, so being able to perform well against them was exciting, and I think instilled a lot of confidence in all of us on the team.”

Pratt retired Cal in order in the sixth and seventh innings, and the RedHawks mounted a comeback effort and scored six runs in the seventh for the walk-off victory.

She started the second game of the series against Cal. The game was a slugfest between the two and ended in an 8-8 tie, but Pratt took that game as fuel for a turnaround that she rode out for the final three weeks of the season.

In nine starts to conclude the season, including the three she made in the MAC tournament, Pratt allowed five earned runs in 45 innings of work.

She recorded a season-high 14 strikeouts on April 30 at Akron. Over those nine starts, she lowered her season ERA from 4.73 to 3.60.

“When I first got here she was a little bit scared to say anything or do anything, and didn’t always believe in herself,” said Kumar, who took over as Miami’s head coach in late 2020. “Now I think she knows that she can go out there and beat anyone.”

Pratt earned All-Ohio honors twice (2016, 2018) and was a three-time Northern Lakes League player of the year while at Perrysburg. She posted a 24-1 record and a 0.49 ERA while striking out 253 batters in 157⅓ innings in her senior season in 2018. Perrysburg reached the Division I state semifinals that season. Her lone loss was in the state semifinal against West Chester Lakota West.

In her four years at Perrysburg, Pratt went 67-13 with a 0.95 ERA and 749 strikeouts in 537⅓ innings.

“I am not really at all surprised about the level of success that she has been able to attain,” Perrysburg coach Ryan DeMars said. “She was always such a hard worker from the time she got to Perrysburg High School as a freshman, to the time that she graduated, she was always putting in the effort, she was leading by example.

“Not a surprise that Bri was able to grow that confidence. She goes in there, and she’s going to learn from her experience. If she was anything like from last year to this year for Miami what she was for us from her junior to her senior year with that confidence ... that’s exactly what I would expect from her.”

Kumar said Pratt is returning to Miami next season for her fifth year of eligibility.

Before that, though, Miami has a date with Kentucky in the NCAA tournament in Blacksburg, Va., at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Miami beat Kentucky, 7-5, in March in Oxford. Pratt pitched three shutout relief innings in earning the victory.

Comments / 0

Related
sent-trib.com

Dynamic Deal duo: Siblings set the bar high for tennis and golf

PERRYSBURG — Siblings Mason Deal and Sydney Deal are excelling in two sports they can play for a lifetime — tennis and golf. Mason, a senior, and Sydney, a sophomore, are state qualifiers in golf and have set the goal of reaching the state tennis tournament this spring.
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Tinora’s 2-1 extra inning victory ends Otsego’s season

HOLLAND — Tinora pieced together three base hits in the 10th inning to score the winning run during a 2-1 Division III district final win over Otsego Friday. Tinora (19-3) moves on to the Elida regional tournament after mowing down the Northern Buckeye Conference’s top two teams, Otsego and Eastwood, at the Holland district tournament.
HOLLAND, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Area athletes qualify for regional track

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford girls and Crestview boys took team titles in the Division III district track finals on Friday. It began Wednesday and a few field events were held Thursday due to the high winds. The boys 4X100 meter relay produced three qualifying teams, including a super...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Perrysburg, OH
Sports
State
California State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Bowling Green, OH
City
California, OH
City
Perrysburg, OH
City
Akron, OH
State
Kentucky State
Bowling Green, OH
Sports
Bowling Green, OH
College Sports
WILX-TV

Former Michigan Assistant Coach Dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan offensive coordinator Calvin Magee has died at the age of 59. Magee served under then Michigan head coach Rich Rodriguez from 2008-2010. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
LANSING, MI
spectrumnews1.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Ohio, 18 counties no longer green

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now reporting medium or high COVID-19 levels in eighteen Ohio counties, an increase from just one county earlier in the week. What You Need To Know. In Ohio, 16 counties have medium transmission levels and two are in...
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Juvenile shot in west Toledo early Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — One juvenile was taken to the hospital following a west Toledo shooting in the early hours of Sunday. The incident took place in the 3600-block of Hoiles Avenue near Hillcrest Avenue. Toledo Police responded to a call of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival,...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M V#Mac#Mvp#Bgsu
Phillymag.com

A New Wildwood BYOB Boat Bar for You and Five Friends (Because Why Not?)

Plus, Evil Genius unveils a major distribution plan, and the Saturday night party series with a free open bar and pizza. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Wildwood’s new tiki cruise where you can bring your own booze (and snacks)
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11 Exclusive: James Worley interview

TOLEDO, Ohio — James Worley is most widely known for murdering Sierah Joughin, 20, in Fulton County in 2016. He's currently on death row in Chillicothe Correctional Institute and is scheduled to be put to death in May of 2025 for that crime. But, the FBI, local law enforcement, Joughin's family and many in the community have lingering questions about whether Worley may have committed more crimes against women for which he was never caught.
TOLEDO, OH
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com

KYLE LARSON GETS REDEMPTION IN DOMINATING PERFORMANCE AT ATTICA

ATTICA, OH – After losing close ones at Bristol and Bridgeport, Kyle Larson was bound and determined to return to World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series victory lane, and he did just that on Friday night. The Elk Grove, CA native laid down arguably the most...
ATTICA, OH
The Lima News

Two diplomas in one month for Delphos grad

DELPHOS — Lizzie Chung graduated from Delphos Jefferson High school Saturday. That was her second graduation this month. She graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in biology almost two weeks earlier. “My ultimate goal is to go to Harvard Medical School’s M.D./Ph.D. program to study neurosurgery...
DELPHOS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
NCAA
nbc24.com

Toledo police to conduct 2-week traffic enforcement blitz

TOLEDO, Ohio — Starting Monday, the Toledo Police Department will have a traffic enforcement blitz underway. The expanded enforcement will focus on speed, seat belt and OVI offenders. Officers will work random dates in areas with high frequency of traffic complaints and reported accidents. These increased operations will run...
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Fountain at center of BGSU’s new gateway to named for Schmeltz family; other campus construction projects continue

The fountain feature for the new gateway to Bowling Green State University’s traditional quadrangle will be named for longtime local supporters of the university. On Friday (May 20), the BGSU Board of Trustees approved naming of the water feature as the Schmeltz Family Fountain in honor of Peggy and the late William Schmeltz, of Bowling Green.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Find cold beer, fish and chips at new Enchanted Forest Bar & Grill

JACKSON, MI – It’s new to Jackson, but Enchanted Forest Bar & Grill promises to bring good food and drinks to the area. Fawzi Hamdan retired from the auto industry in 2016 and, missing his passion for the food industry, bought an empty building near Jackson two years later, hoping to bring something a little different, but familiar, to the area, he said.
13abc.com

Overnight shooting in Toledo sends one juvenile to the hospital

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One juvenile was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting in Toledo. Toledo Police responded about 1:30 a.m. Sunday to a shooting in the 3600-block of Hoiles Avenue near Hillcrest Avenue. According to police, a juvenile was shot in the back. Police tell 13abc that...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

For third straight year, Butterfly House will be closed for the season

More bad news for lovers of butterflies in northwest Ohio. The Butterfly House at Wheeler Farms in Whitehouse will be closed for a third consecutive year. According to the Wheeler family, a strong storm in April shattered the glass ceiling at the popular site and they have been having trouble sourcing the materials to get it back in a condition that would allow them to open.
WHITEHOUSE, OH
13abc.com

Inclusive Outdoor Expo at Side Cut Metropark on Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The annual Outdoor Expo hosted by the Toledo Metroparks is happening on Saturday, May 21st. Preparations were underway on Friday at Side Cut Metropark, as it’s one of their biggest outdoor events of the year. “We have a slew of activities for everybody to come...
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy